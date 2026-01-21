Posted in: Blizzard, Games, Video Games, World Of Warcraft | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment, World of Warcraft: Midnight

World of Warcraft: Midnight Launches Pre-Expansion Update

World of Warcraft: Midnight has officially launched its Pre-Expansion Update this week, adding some new content to prep for the main release

Article Summary World of Warcraft: Midnight launches pre-expansion update with new features and major system changes.

Player housing gains monthly Endeavors, new themed decorations, and leveling up options to customize homes.

Alliance and Horde get unique housing styles, including Night Elf and Blood Elf architectural elements.

New Devourer Demon Hunter specialization arrives, wielding Void powers and introducing new Hero Talent trees.

Blizzard Entertainment has officially launched the Pre-Expansion Update for World of Warcraft: Midnight this week, providing a few additions ahead of the bigger content launch. This includes housing updates, a new class specialization, UI updates, and more. We have a couple of snippets from their latest blog for you here.

World of Warcraft: Midnight – Pre-Expansion Update

Xal'atath, whose campaign for power in The War Within left the Champions of Azeroth reeling, has given them no time to breathe as they now prepare for looming battles against the forces of the Void. The pre-expansion update is now live!This update brings with it advanced access to some of Midnight's exciting features and system changes as the modern WoW game client progresses to 12.0. These include:

Player Housing Updates

Endeavors have arrived to your neighborhood! Endeavors are monthly, neighborhood-wide activities for player housing where residents collectively complete themed tasks (like crafting, questing, or dungeons) to unlock special vendors, decorations, and currency (Community Coupons) to beautify their shared spaces. Alliance players can now design their houses with iconic Night Elf moonlit stonework and purple-hued wooden structures, and Horde players can add the elegant Blood Elf-inspired options of golden trim and red crystal accents to their homes. Houses can now level to 9, unlocking additional features and customization options, and medium size exteriors are available to houses at level 8.

New Class Specialization: Devourer Demon Hunter

Introducing the Devourer Demon Hunter, a third specialization that utilizes the power of the Void instead of Fel, like other Demon Hunters. This glaive-wielding, soul-harvesting, and planet-crushing spellcaster operates from mid-range with the full suite of mobility you'd expect from Demon Hunters. Use specialization and Hero Talents to augment your playstyle, enabling you to dive into melee and unleash devastating combo attacks. With the introduction of a new specialization, Demon Hunters also gain a new Hero Talent tree—Annihilator. This new tree is shared between Devourer and Vengeance Demon Hunters. Devourer Demon Hunters will also gain access to the Scarred Hero Talent tree (formerly called Fel Scarred)

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!