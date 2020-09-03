World Of Warcraft Releases An Afterlives: Maldraxxus Animated Short

Blizzard Entertainment released a new animated short today for World Of Warcraft: Shadowlands as you look into a new beyond. Afterlives: Maldraxxus, the second installment in Blizzard's new Afterlives series of animated shorts, is the second of the series. The first of which came out when the latest expansion for the game was given a release date for October 27th. In that episode we saw Uther the Lightbringer, Paladin of the Silver Hand, meeting an untimely demise, and eventually passing into the afterlife where he must deal with old wounds. Part two is nothing like that. Afterlives: Maldraxxus offers a glimpse at the turmoil brewing between the five great houses of Maldraxxus, as each one continues to seek to control the armies of the Shadowlands. Here's the all-too-brief synopsis that comes with the video.

Draka, orc of the Frostwolf Clan, was not a warrior born, but a warrior made. In the fires of battle that forge the armies of the Maldraxxus, Draka must learn that nothing and no one—not even she—is what they seem.

Two more of these trailers are on the way as each one of them matches up with one of the new clans that will take hold in the next expansion. World Of Warcraft: Shadowlands is setting things up in a very slow and methodical way to make you examine where each of these clans has their roots and branches, so that when the time comes int eh game to make a decision of which to choose, you'll know in your heart of hearts where your loyalties lay. You can enjoy the entire animated shot below as we slowly wind our way to the release early next month. We also have two more episodes to look forward to, so keep your eyes peeled for those.