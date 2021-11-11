World Of Warcraft: Shadowlands Unveils Eternity's End

Blizzard Entertainment released a new update into World Of Warcraft: Shadowlands today as we get a better look at Eternity's End. Also known as the 9.2 Update, this pack will be the final major content update for Shadowlands as the team brings this epic story to a close and show off the awesome conclusion. Which will feature the heroes of Azeroth attempt to thwart the Jailer's plans to unmake reality. Will you be able to stop him? We have notes for you below from the team as well as the preview video for the content.

NEW ZONE: ZERETH MORTIS

Zereth Mortis was created by the First Ones, and it's intended to create afterlives. Its denizens—the automa—have created all that exists in the Shadowlands, Azeroth, and realms beyond. It is a strange, alien location that defies all concepts of reality or physics. The Jailer intends to use Zereth Mortis' power to reshape everything according to his design.

MEET THE ENLIGHTENED

The Enlightened are brokers that arrived on Zereth Mortis a long time ago. They no longer see their world in a transactional manner, but instead they treat their dwelling as a sacred place, and hope to answer to a higher calling—the pursuit of knowledge. Find common ground with The Enlightened to succeed and defend Zereth Mortis.

DECODE THE CYPHER OF THE FIRST ONES

The automa of Zereth Mortis speak in a musical language that is incomprehensible to mortal races. Team up with a curious automa sidekick in this new progression system to learn the lost language of the Progenitors and delve deeper into the secrets of Zereth Mortis, unlocking an array of new zone activities, daily quests, events, and rewards.

NEW RAID: SEPULCHER OF THE FIRST ONES

Deep in the Sepulcher of the First Ones lies the key to unlock the Jailer's plans. Gather the power of the First Ones as you pursue Zovaal into the Sepulcher and fight through his forces—but first, you must face Anduin, and discover a way to resist the Jailer's terrifying Domination magic.

CLASS TIER SETS RETURN

Harness the power of the First Ones by collecting distinctive class armor sets via raids, PvP, or Mythic+ dungeons. Each set comes with powerful 2- and 4-piece set bonuses that complement your unique abilities.