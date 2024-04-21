Posted in: Blizzard, Games, Video Games, World Of Warcraft | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment, World Of Warcraft: The War Within

World Of Warcraft: The War Within Reveals Physical Collector's Edition

Blizzard Entertainment has a special physical Collector's Edition for World Of Warcraft: The War Within coming out when it launches.

Article Summary Blizzard reveals a Collector's Edition for World Of Warcraft: The War Within.

Alpha Testing begins with new content, including the Isle of Dorn zone.

Limited edition includes a game download, art book, pin, and anniversary statue.

Pre-orders for the World Of Warcraft 20th Anniversary edition are open now.

Blizzard Entertainment is gearing up for the release of World Of Warcraft: The War Within with the reveal of a new physical Collector's Edition for those who want to go the extra mile. As you can see from the image below, you'll be getting a full book, a pin, a statue, and a number of in-game bonuses automatically added to your game account. What's more, the company has started doing Alpha Testing for the content to come, as we have a lit below of everything they have added on the test servers for you to try out. The War Within will be released sometime in 2024.

World Of Warcraft: The War Within – Alpha Content

Following a cadence of focused testing similar to the one introduced with Dragonflight, this initial phase will invite select players to check out a large amount of content contained in The War Within's first zone, The Isle of Dorn.

Isle of Dorn Quests : Most of the level-up campaign quests and local stories (side quests) will be available, with some main story components remaining encrypted until launch.

: Most of the level-up campaign quests and local stories (side quests) will be available, with some main story components remaining encrypted until launch. Two Dungeons : Cinderbrew Meadery & The Rookery

: Cinderbrew Meadery & The Rookery Three Delves : Earthcrawl Mines, Fungal Folly, and Kriegval's Rest

: Earthcrawl Mines, Fungal Folly, and Kriegval's Rest Profession Updates : Herbalism

: Herbalism Hero Talents: Most classes will have at least one testable tree except for Assassination Rogue, Enhancement Shaman, and Brewmaster Monk, which will come online in later test builds.

Collector's Edition

Additionally, the WoW team also announced a special limited collector's edition (CE) for The War Within that will be available for pre-order starting today through various global retailers. This beautiful set not only celebrates The War Within but also commemorates World Of Warcraft's 20th Anniversary and includes:

Epic Edition tier of the game via digital download and all its bonuses

Art of The War Within hardcover book

Collector's Pin featuring Alleria, Anduin and Thrall

20th Anniversary Gryphon Rider statue

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!