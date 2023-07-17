Posted in: Games, Video Games, Wargaming, World Of Warships | Tagged: World of Warships, WoWs

World Of Warships Adds Spanish Ships In July Update

Wargaming has an all-new update to tell you about for World Of Warships, which will go into effect next week, with new Spanish ships.

Wargaming has revealed the next update for World Of Warships, as the July update will bring in a couple of new additions to the mix. Technically called Update 12.6, the big thing the team is touting is the addition of Spanish ships from the World War II era being added to the testing phase. We also see the last leg of the Popeye crossover for World Ocean Month, more Azur Lane content, and other additions. We got the rundown below from the devs and a video to go with it.

Popeye Closes Out World Ocean Month

Following the collaboration launch with world-renowned IP character Popeye the Sailor Man for World Ocean Month, World of Warships is pleased to announce that the community has raised $11,720 for ocean conservation and veteran rehabilitation charity Force Blue. In addition, World of Warships donated $50,000 to the veteran support and ocean conservation charity. It was joined by key figures from the organization for a World Ocean Day livestream on 8 June. Following the conclusion of the collaboration, Jim Ritterhoff, co-founder and director of FORCE BLUE, said, "It was really phenomenal to work alongside World of Warships for World Ocean Month! The support we saw from the team was unbelievable, and the funds raised will help with the training and deployment of many more divers for our missions."

Azur Lane Joins Forces With World Of Warships For The Fifth Time

This July update also sees the fifth wave of Azur Lane come to the game, bringing three new notable Commanders. Equipped with their own unique voiceovers, Colorado, Cheshire, and Prinz Heinrich join the ranks of the Azur Lane Commanders. Ready to sail into combat, they can take the helm of two new ships, AL Cheshire and AL Prinz Heinrich. Plus, this collaboration introduces three new permanent camouflages to deck out Roon, Saint Louis, and Neptune ships.

Artillery, Somme, & More

Closing out Update 12.6's content drop, a new branch of European destroyers is fully researchable. These ships utilize main guns with high explosive shells to do their damage and see support in this effort with high-speed torpedoes as secondary weapons. Making these ships a go-to for combat, the highlight of this range is the combined use of Smoke Generators and Surveillance Radar consumables for ships at and above Tier VIII. Launching 24 July, the game sees a new collection, "Battle of the Somme," come to the game, themed after one of the most significant battles from the First World War. Players can collect 60 different elements through both Containers and missions to unlock British Tier IX Premium destroyer Somme, as well as a unique camouflage and a Commander with ten skill points.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!