Posted in: Games, Video Games, Wargaming, World Of Warships | Tagged: Spanish Armada, World of Warships: Legends

World Of Warships: Legends Adds The Spanish Armada

World Of Warships: Legends has launched a new update for September 2025, as console players now have the Spanish Armada in the fleet

Article Summary The Spanish Armada joins World of Warships: Legends with new cruisers and Commander to unlock.

Complete the Tech Tree and calendar events to earn Spanish Cruiser crates and unique rewards.

The Shield of Troy campaign offers 80 milestones and a new Tier VIII Commonwealth cruiser.

Golden Tides event brings new premium ships and Azur Lane collaboration content this September.

Wargaming has launched a new update today for World of Warships: Legends, giving console players access to the Spanish Armada. All month long, players will be getting new Spanish cruisers added to the fleet, as well as free rewards with an in-game calendar and card collection system. They have also added the Shield of Troy campaign, where you can earn the Commonwealth Premium Tier VIII cruiser Hector. Plus, a new Golden Tide event will bring the Chinese naval game Azur Lane back for a new collab. We have more details and an intro video from the team here.

World of Warships: Legends – September 2025 Update

World of Warships: Legends welcomes a new nation, as Spain sails onto the high seas with new cruisers available via the Tech Tree line. By completing the Tech Tree line and earning Spanish Cruiser crates, several Tier I – VIII ships can be unlocked, including Júpiter, Navarra, Almirante Cervera, Galicia, Baleares, Asturias, Cataluña, and Andalucía, with a Legendary Tier ship on the horizon. Crates can be earned by completing the Shield of Troy campaign or Armada Española Collection – a card collection that celebrates the Spanish Navy and can be completed by earning Armada Española Collection crates.

A brand-new Calendar docks into Legends known as Bound by Duty, which also offers the opportunity to earn Spanish Cruiser crates. Across three weeks, players can complete daily tasks to earn crates, Commander Progression Items, and Spanish Commander Pascual Cervera y Topete. This new Commander comes equipped with Enduring Spirit, ensuring a damage reduction on all incoming damage. Pascual also has two unique skills under the guise of Forewarned Command, which reduces the cruiser's main battery reload time when detected, and Honorable Sacrifice, a legendary skill that increases the number of shells in the cruiser's Ready Rack.

Shield of Troy Campaign

September will see the Shield of Troy campaign set to begin in World of Warships: Legends, with eighty milestones for players to reach. By progressing through, players can earn a bounty of rewards, including credits, camouflages, boosters, experience, and the aforementioned Spanish Cruiser crates. Those who complete the campaign with Admiralty Backing active can also receive Commonwealth premium Tier VIII cruiser Hector, alongside Commonwealth Commander Harold B. Farncomb.

Golden Tides Event

Inspired by the rich cultural heritage of the Middle East and North Africa, a Golden Tides event arrives in World of Warships: Legends. Across the September update, players can earn new ships via the store and Sunduq crates, including German Legendary Tier destroyer Sharki, Soviet Tier VIII Premium battleship Mahtaga, Italian Tier VII Premium cruiser Mirage, U.S. Tier VI Premium battleship Kheper, and Japanese Tier IV Premium cruiser Desert Falcon. Alongside the ships, several new Commander guises can also be earned via Sunduq crates, such as Lucky Rami, Zarion Safir, and Khalzar the Sunblade. Azur Lane returns with dozens of unique Commanders, ships, and skins from all six collaboration waves. The Azur Lane content and free mission are available from September 8 to October 6.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!