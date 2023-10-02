Posted in: Games, Video Games, Wargaming, World Of Warships | Tagged: World of Warships: Legends

World Of Warships: Legends Brings Arpeggio Of Blue Steel

Wargaming has revealed the latest update being added to World Of Warships: Legends Brings as Arpeggio Of Blue Steel makes a return.

Wargaming revealed the details of their latest World Of Warships: Legends update, as they are bringing back Arpeggio Of Blue Steel and more. The game will see the addition of the Northern Sentinel Campaign, as well as the addition of Halloween content, and a new season of Ranked Battles. Not to mention a ton of improvements and big fixes. We have some of the high points of the developer notes for you below, along with the introduction trailer, but you can get the finer details on their website.

Arpeggio Of Blue Steel Docks

Following the previous collaboration between World of Warships and Arpeggio of Blue Steel – Ars Nova -, the popular military science fiction anime returns with a wide variety of new content for players to dive into. Beginning October 2, three new ships in the form of special Premium Tier VII heavy cruisers, ARP Haguro, and ARP Nachi, alongside Legendary TierYamato-class battleship, ARP Musashi will all drop anchor in Legends' waters. The Legendary Yamato will also receive a special skin. To lead these ships into battle, four new Commanders with unique skill sets have also been introduced, including ARP Haguro, ARP Nachi, ARP Yamato, and ARP Musashi. In addition to this new content, players can also personalize their favorite ships with one more specially designed skin, and four new flags.

Northern Sentinel Campaign

World of Warships: Legends players can also get in on some All-American action, with a brand new "Northern Sentinel" campaign. In classic fashion, this campaign spans five weeks and 100-milestones, with Tier VII US Navy Premium cruiser, Anchorage, with her varied consumables and powerful guns waiting as the final reward for those who have picked up Admiralty Backing. A variety of in-game prizes awaits players on their way to ultimate rewards, including themed Halloween and British Battleship Crates.

Spooky Season Arrives on the Seven Seas

World of Warships: Legends will also be welcoming the ominous October holiday with a limited-time Halloween event. The main highlight is the special event, where players will need to utilize all their skills to protect Transylvania from the nefarious Rasputin in a return of the mode. Alongside this unique spin on the game, a variety of Commander guises, new crates, and new ship skins will be the treats to grab across this event. Completing it on of the highest levels of difficulty will result in a secret ship prize!

New World Of Warships: Legends Seasons

The latest update also welcomes two new seasons of Ranked Battles, with action-packed fights on the high seas! Contend for naval domination within a three-on-three format, getting the best of Tier VII and VIII ships, excluding carriers, in the timeframes between October 3 and 9, and October 10 and 16 October. Plus, the game introduces a new Calendar with plenty of daily objectives and rewards culminating in exclusive Royal Navy Commander John Fisher, and four new British battleships sailing into Early Access with their high speed, big guns, and all-new turning torpedoes. These ships are available through regular and Big British Battleship Crates, with the range including Tier V Renown and Tier VII Hawke.

