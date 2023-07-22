Posted in: Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: Hypemasters, World War Armies

World War Armies Is Headed To PC Via Steam In 2024

Those of you enjoying World War Armies on mobile will get a chance to try it out on PC, as the game is coming to Steam sometime in 2024.

Mobile developer and publisher Hypemasters confirmed this week they would be bringing their popular mobile game World War Armies over to PC. If you're not already familiar with the game, this is a real-time strategy game set in the middle of World War II, in which you will command various armies for the Allies and take on some of the most epic battles to take place throughout this period in time. Players can currently wishlist the game now ahead of its Q2 2024 launch, with Steam Play Tests set to begin sometime in Q4 2023.

"Set during the world-shaking conflict that was WW2, World War Armies invites players to battle against each other on the most ferocious battlefields of history as a US, German or Soviet commander. Get a peek at the forces you'll be leading to war in the gameplay trailer below. Inspired by the greatest historical strategy games and refined for immediately engaging action, World War Armies encourages every commander to find their own strategies, starting with carefully hand-picking their forces. With a huge array of historical vehicles and infantry units to choose from, upgrade, collect, and customize with distinctive liveries, every player brings their own unique brand of destruction to the battlefield as they clash in 1v1 or 2v2 competitive matches with skill-based matchmaking."

"Making your mark goes deeper than just customizing your armies. Ferocious tank fire, artillery, and rockets can tear the environment apart. Blast cover to rubble and rearrange the battlefield as you maneuver your forces to capture key locations. Garrison infantry in buildings to spring cunning ambushes on passing tanks, rain artillery on enemy positions from a safe distance, or swoop in from the fog of war to smoke out your foes. World War Armies is a playground for cunning strategists, with a powerful but accessible interface designed for fast and intuitive play."

