World War Z: Aftermath Releases New Heavy Ordnance Update

World War Z: Aftermath has a brand new update out called Heavy Ordnance, bringing with it new weapons and more, plus two DLC packs

Unlock three unique perks for each of eight heavy weapons like Chainsaw, Flamethrower, and Rocket Launcher.

Challenge Horde Mode introduces six intense new mutators, adding tactical variety and fresh gameplay twists.

Two new weapon skin DLC packs—Vibrant Halloween and Raging Phoenix—are now available for $4.99 each.

Saber Interactive has released another free update for World War Z: Aftermath, as players now have access to the Heavy Ordnance content. As the name suggests, things get heavy duty with better weapons, along with some new thrilling content to explore. Plus, they also added two new DLC packs if you care to buy more content for the game. Enjoy the trailer and info here as all of this is now live.

World War Z: Aftermath – Heavy Ordnance

Leading the charge in today's update is a new feature for World War Z – heavy weapon perks! You can now unlock three perks for each of the game's eight heavy weapons, including the Chainsaw, Flamethrower and Multi-shot Rocket Launcher. As with standard weapon perks, these new heavy weapon perks offer a wide variety of tactical bonuses and trade-offs in combat, introducing new potential choices, risks and rewards to consider when choosing your loadout.vSix new mutators for Challenge Horde Mode are also available in today's Heavy Ordnance Update, including:

Dead Pirate : Zekes stay alive for a bit of time after headshots

Paralytic Toxin : You slow down after taking damage in close combat

Ouch! : When you are grabbed, a random grenade, molotov, or masking grenade explodes

Sharing is Caring : When you use a medkit, its effect applies to all team members

Arm Weakness : You cannot use heavy weapons during Zeke waves

Slot Machine (permanent mutator): Purchasable defense kits become random

Also available today for purchase at $4.99 each are two new weapon skin packs:

Vibrant Halloween Weapon Skin Pack : Serve scares and style in equal measure with colorful new skins for the Mini-21 Scout Rifle, Paladin LMG, Keris V10 Advanced SMG, AUR Universal Bullpup Rifle, and the SchreiTech Forest Warrior Chainsaw

Raging Phoenix Weapon Skin Pack: Unleash your fury with fiery new looks for the Gal9 Compact SMG, ARK-103 Assault Rifle, Thumper GL Grenade Launcher, Taiga-12 Heavy Assault Shotgun, and the Flamethrower

