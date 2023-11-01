Posted in: Games, Saber Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: world war z, World War Z: Aftermath

World War Z: Aftermath Reveals "Valley Of The Zeke" Update

Saber Interactive has revealed a new massive update for World War Z: Aftermath as "Valley of The Zeke" will arrive in December.

Article Summary "Valley of The Zeke" update for World War Z: Aftermath arrives in December.

Update includes new maps, characters and story set in Arizona.

New enemy types, a secondary weapon, and additional content for challenge mode will be released.

Offers new premium character and weapon skin packs for purchase.

Saber Interactive dropped new details this week about the next massive update coming to World War Z: Aftermath, as they showed off Valley Of The Zeke. The new content will drop on December 5 and will provide players with the first new premium campaign episode since it debuted in 2021. Players will be sent to Arizona to fight on three brand-new maps with four new playable survivors. There will also be new premium character and weapon skins for you to purchase if you desire, as well as a free update for all players. That free update will come with new zombie varieties, the new Desert Eagle, and additional conetnt for challenge mode. You can read more about it below along with the new trailer.

"Valley of the Zeke campaign episode features three new maps that will take players to Arizona with a new story set in the heart of the American Southwest. Play as four new characters and lead a convoy of survivors to salvation through the desert and humanity's fallen urban strongholds. New premium character and weapon skin packs are also coming on December 5, just in time for Valley of the Zeke. Players will be able to grab the "Pre-Apocalypse Character Skins Pack" and the "Burning Skulls Weapons Skin Pack" for $4.99 each. Valley of the Zeke will also deliver a free update for all owners of the original World War Z and World War Z: Aftermath on December 5, featuring even more heart-pumping action and gameplay, including:

New zombie enemy types will appear in all episodes, including the Juggernaut, a special zombie unit that can dish out the pain while charging down your line, as well as new military zombies with combat armor for an even greater challenge.

The new Desert Eagle secondary weapon is a large-caliber pistol that packs tremendous stopping power when you need it most.

A new set of exciting mutators for Challenge Mode and Challenge Horde Mode. Equip all auto-turrets with explosive ammo (but with reduced lifespan), embrace the Wild West theme by forcing everyone to use repeating rifles and revolvers, and more!

The addition of the recently released Rome XL map to Challenge Horde Mode (available only for Aftermath on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S).

