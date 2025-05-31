Posted in: Games, Saber Interactive, Video Games, VR | Tagged: world war z, World War Z VR

World War Z VR Announced For An August Release

Fight off zombies in the apocolypse that never seems to end, as World War Z VR will be released for SteamVR and Meta Quest this August

Article Summary World War Z VR launches August for SteamVR and Meta Quest, bringing the zombie apocalypse to virtual reality.

Tackle massive zombie swarms in VR with up to 200 undead on screen across three real-world locations.

Choose from seven operators, customize weapons and perks, and survive thrilling single-player missions.

Experience adaptive zombie AI, special infected enemies, and three difficulty modes for intense gameplay.

Saber Interactive has revealed the next evolution of their work on World War Z, as we're getting World War Z VR this August. The game takes the WWZ experience you know and love from PC and consoles and changes things up a bit with VR mechanics for weapons, massive 3D environments, and some new content across three maps that will freak out out even harder than before now that the zombies are up in your face. Enjoy the trailer here as the game will be released for both SteamVR and Meta Quest platforms on August 12, 2025.

World War Z VR

Based on the hit game World War Z that has now captivated over 25 million players, World War Z VR is an immersive single-player first-person shooter experience with reimagined locations to explore. Take on huge swarms of zombies across three difficulty levels and choose your operator, weapons, and perks to create unique playthroughs. Take on hordes of undead across vast environments in three unique locations – New York, Tokyo and Marseille. Customize your challenge to suit your playstyle with a variety of characters, weapons, perks and difficulty settings to choose from.

Battle Hordes of Zombies in VR : Endure overwhelming swarms of up to 200 zombies on screen at a time in the ultimate VR zombie experience!

Explore Immersive Environments : Navigate massive levels with total immersion across three real-world locations overrun by the undead – New York, Tokyo and Marseille.

7 Playable Characters : Select your operative and dive into each mission with your pre-selected AI squad. Equip a wide variety of weapons and perks to give yourself the edge over the most gruesome firefights.

Survive Epic Challenges : Zombies will adapt to their surroundings and your playstyle to hunt you down, while special infected enemies raise the stakes even higher. Choose from three difficulty modes and overcome all odds to live to fight another day!

