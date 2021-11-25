WRC 10 Has Received New Free Historical Content Update

Nacon and Kylotonn announced today they have added a free content update to WRC 10 with some new fun options. This is basically a "historical" update as they are adding several rallies from the league's past that are amazing tours to drive through as events, as well as a new rally, an upgrade to the club mode, and a new car. We have the release notes below along with the update trailer at the bottom to show off everything that's been adeded.

The Acropolis Rally: This new free update adds one of the most iconic rallies in WRC: the Acropolis Rally. With winding and dusty mountain roads, sometimes on cliff sides, the Greek Rally is known to be particularly challenging for drivers. Returning to the official WRC calendar in 2021 after a 7-year absence, it was won by Kalle Rovanperä for his 2nd victory of the season! Already present in WRC 10 since the launch through a historical event, the update brings 3 special stages in 2021 version to the experience and also joins the game's Career mode.

Five New Anniversary Events: As an anniversary edition of the championship, WRC 10 already offers a large number of historical and key events of the championship since 1973. After the 3 historical events added in October, five new events are now available in WRC 10! Famous driver and co-driver duos will compete in their cars of the time.

Rally Argentina in 1994 with Didier Auriol and Bernard Occelli in their Toyota Celica Turbo 4WD

and in their Toyota Celica Turbo 4WD Rally Argentina in 2004 with Carlos Sainz and Marc Martí in their Citroen Xsara WRC

and in their Citroen Xsara WRC Rally Germany in 2002 with Sébastien Loeb and Daniel Elena in their Citroën Xsara WRC

and in their Citroën Xsara WRC The Safari Rally in Kenya in 2000 with Richard Burns and Robert Reid in their Subaru Impreza S5 WRC '99

and in their Subaru Impreza S5 WRC '99 Rally Mexico in 2016 with Jari-Matti Latvala and Miikka Anttila in their Volkswagen Polo R WRC

"Club" Mode Gets More Realistic: In "Club" Mode, which allows players to create their own online events and championships, a realistic mode is now available to add an extra layer of difficulty. This mode allows you to carry over the damage inflicted on the vehicle to the next stage, to place one or more service parks (and to impose a mandatory passage to a service park in order to equip the car with appropriate tires when the road surface changes between two stages), and finally, the stages are played in one shot and cannot be replayed.