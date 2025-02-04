Posted in: Games, THQ Nordic, Video Games | Tagged: Wreckfest, Wreckfest 2

Wreckfest 2 Confirmed For Early Access Release This March

THQ Nordic have confirrmed their anitcipated sequel, Wreckfest 2, will arrive in Early Access for Steam, as they drop the game next month

Article Summary Wreckfest 2 hits Early Access on Steam March 20, offering high-octane racing chaos and destruction.

Experience rebuilt physics for unmatched full-contact racing and epic crash fidelity.

Customizable cars and new game modes, including revamped career and multiplayer, join the fun.

Special challenges, tournaments, and mod support enhance gameplay during Early Access phase.

Developer Bugbear and publisher THQ Nordic have confirmed that Wreckfest 2 will be released into Early Access on Steam next month. The team dropped a new trailer today and confirmed the release will happen on March 20, 2025, as you'll get a pretty decent amount of the game while they work on the rest. Enjoy the trailer above while we wait out the next five weeks.

Wreckfest 2

Ascend to the throne of full-contact racing by breaking the rules – and everything else – on your way to victory! Developer Bugbear went all out, rebuilding its true-to-life physics simulation engine to take full advantage of modern hardware. Wreckfest 2 features even higher crash fidelity, more intricate component damage simulation and many more improvements across the board! Get ready to witness the absolute best-in-class car destruction and truly epic moments of chaos, all with the signature vehicle handling from Wreckfest!

Unmatched racing experience: Brace yourself for the most phenomenal full-contact racing action with no rules, just jaw-dropping moments of chaos and destruction, powered by the overhauled physics engine. Race in intense head-to-head fights on courses featuring high-speed circuits, crazy courses with obstacles & jumps, intersections, and oncoming traffic, or go for demolition domination in derby mode. More and more tracks & arenas will be added during the Early Access phase

Awesome & customizable cars: Forget pristine supercars: Our cars are old, dented, and patched together. Each of them tells a story, and you can tell your own by customizing your ride. Over the course of early access, more and more customization options will be added to the game. They will not only unlock your creative desires but also contain new armor and component types that support certain playstyles. Later during Early Access, you can also share your designs with other racers and wreckers!

Fully revamped game modes: Launching into early access with the base game modes of Racing, Derby, and multiplayer mode. During the Early Access phase, we will add a completely revamped career mode that adapts to your individual playstyle and guides you on your journey to become a true champion! For online racers, there will be a new skill-based matchmaking system and server queues coming as well!

Challenges: Another highlight during the Early Access phase will be special challenges, putting you behind the steering wheel of unconventional vehicles that were definitely never supposed to end up on a racetrack! Various bite-sized scenarios will keep you hooked as you battle for the highest scores.

Tournaments: Players can also look forward to tournaments that will be implemented during the Early Access phase. Here, you can earn unique rewards in special events – events that test more than just your driving skills!

Mod Support: During the Early Access phase, mod support will be added so you can really mess with this game by installing various mods from the Steam Workshop.

