Posted in: Games, THQ Nordic, Video Games | Tagged: three fields entertainment, Wreckreation

Wreckreation Drops Brand-New Trailer Ahead Of Launch

Wreckreation has released one more trailer highlighting different aspects of the game ahead of its release for PC and consoles next week

Article Summary Wreckreation launches for PC and consoles on October 28, 2025, bringing a huge open-world racer.

Customize tracks, cars, and world elements to create your own unique racing universe with friends.

Set records in eight modes, from classic racing to stunts, drifting, and wild creative challenges.

Personalize gameplay with weather, music, and game modes—all features unlocked from the start.

Three Fields Entertainment and THQ Nordic have released one more trailer for Wreckreation this week ahead of the game's release next week. The trailer, which you can watch above, showcases a lot of the different modes and cars you'll have access to, as the devs guide you through almost everything you'll be able to take part in. Enjoy checking it out, as the game will be out for PC and consoles on October 28, 2025.

Wreckreation

What if a single key could open up an entire 400 square kilometer driving game universe? You've probably thought about it. The seemingly infinite number of what-ifs inside your head after pouring countless hours into racing, open world and building games. Wreckreation is exactly that. Developed by Three Fields Entertainment, the UK-based team comprised of veteran arcade racing game developers, Wreckreation finally hands you the keys to your own World. This will be a World that you can decorate and personalize, either alone or in collaboration with your friends online. A place of your own where you can continually strive to outrace, out-stunt or even out-crash yourself and others with courses, tracks and game modes designed by you – or your friends – but yours will probably be better.

Mix Up The Leaderboards – Set records in eight different ways wherever and whenever you drive on every street in your world: Drift, Air, Near Miss, Stunt, and the more traditional, Time.

Set records in eight different ways wherever and whenever you drive on every street in your world: Drift, Air, Near Miss, Stunt, and the more traditional, Time. Mix My World – A huge, open world that is yours to discover and design. Place jumps, loops, half pipes, moving obstacles, and more almost anywhere in your world.

A huge, open world that is yours to discover and design. Place jumps, loops, half pipes, moving obstacles, and more almost anywhere in your world. Mix My Car – Paint colors, finishes, wheels, boost flames, engine sounds, glass colors, tires, you name it, you can customize it. Everything will be available from the beginning.

– Paint colors, finishes, wheels, boost flames, engine sounds, glass colors, tires, you name it, you can customize it. Everything will be available from the beginning. Mix My Music – Radio stations are the unsung heroes of racing games. Listen to 16 different channels!

Radio stations are the unsung heroes of racing games. Listen to 16 different channels! Mix All Modes – Whether it's a simple race or a team stunt event where catching the most air and landing the first barrel roll will bring points to your team, you control the gameplay in your world.

Whether it's a simple race or a team stunt event where catching the most air and landing the first barrel roll will bring points to your team, you control the gameplay in your world. Mix It All – In the world you can be a god! Control the weather, time of day and the traffic! Find vacancies and build structures that impact your world beyond their foundation. The power is yours.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!