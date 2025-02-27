Posted in: 505 Games, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Leenzee, Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers Releases First Major Trailer In Years

After having a long drought of info about the game's development, 505 Games dropped a new trailer for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Article Summary New trailer for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers reveals dark Ming Dynasty setting and mysterious plague.

Players explore China as a pirate warrior battling grotesque creatures and piecing together lost memories.

Dynamic combat with customizable skills and enchanting weapons for a unique fighting style.

Multiple endings based on choices; will you uncover the truth or succumb to darkness?

Developer Leenzee and publisher 505 Games shocked everyone this week with a brand new trailer for the game Wuchang: Fallen Feathers. It has literally been years since we've heard anything substantial about the game. Even though we know for a fact that they didn't give up on it, there just hasn't been much to say for a while. That all changed today as they gave players a good look at what the current build looks like, as this trailer shows off a much darker Ming Dynasty than we were originally presented with. You'll explore an illness-stricken China in this Soulslike action RPG where creatures are spawning in the midst of a devastating plague no one can explain. Enjoy the trailer above as the game has yet to be given a release date but it is earmarked for launch on PC for Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as PS5 and XSX|S.

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Become Wuchang, a skilled pirate warrior struck by amnesia who must navigate the uncertainties of her mysterious past while afflicted by the horrific Feathering disease. Explore the depths of Shu, enhancing your arsenal and mastering new skills harvested from fallen foes. Evolve your fighting style by sacrificing the elusive Red Mercury and further develop new techniques obtained throughout your action-packed journey. Augment the weapons in your repertoire with powerful enchantments, allowing for a unique approach to combat and strategy that suits your personal style.

Battle against grotesque abominations, drawing on ancient lore to challenge the creeping darkness that threatens the humanity that remains. Your quest for truth will take you through forgotten temples, overgrown ruins, and shadowed paths fraught with peril. As you piece together Wuchang's lost memories, your choices will lead you to one of several endings—each determined by the choices made, secrets unearthed, and the allies you choose to trust. Immerse yourself in a rich storyline, dynamic combat system, and breathtaking visuals that offer an unforgettable adventure through lands veiled in chaos and death. Will you reveal the truths of Wuchang's curse and bring peace to Shu, or will you succumb to the encroaching horrors? The fate of the land rests in your hands.

