Wunderling DX Will Release On Steam & Nintendo Switch This March

Indie developer and publisher Bitwave Games has announced that Wunderling DX is coming out this March for Nintendo Switch and Steam. The game was originally released for both Xbox and PlayStation clear back in March 2020 where it did fairly well for itself back when the company was known as Retroid Interactive. This latest release will essentially be a free update for owners of the original puzzle platformer, which will add in a new world with 14 levels that will challenge everything you previously knew about the game and put your platforming skills to the test. Not to mention the addition of several new items, a number of new story beats to carry on the tale in the game, and for those looking for the ultimate challenge, they have added in a speedrun timer so you can see how well you can clear a level under the clock.

Ultimately, this update will bring in some new life to the game that hopefully will bring in a new audience. The game is pretty cool with an old-school retro vibe that deserves to be played more. You'll be able to check all of this out when the game is released on March 8th, 2022, but for the time being, you can check out the latest trailer for it below.

Take control of the Wunderling, a low-level video game goon who has just unlocked the power to jump. Unable to stop or change direction at will, you will need to plan ahead and master the Wunderlings' abilities to navigate treacherous scrolling levels and chase down that pesky Hero. Jump between platforms and solve puzzles with one hand!

Discover a hidden treasure on each stage.

Unlock the hidden Wunder-moves, like "Boost" and "Wall-Jump"!

Enjoy beautiful bite-sized pixel art.

Customize your Wunderling with more than 27 million outfit combinations.

Track down the Hero; in this game YOU are the boss!