WWE 2K22 Releases The New Clowning Around Pack

2K Games has released the latest DLC pack for WWE 2K22 as you're getting a total of six new characters in the Clowning Around Pack. The name follows the tradition of DLC packs for this title in that it doesn't quite fit the mold, as only three of the people here could actually qualify as humorous. The superstars you'll be able to play with are Doink the Clown, Ronda Rousey, Mr. T, The British Bulldog, Doudrop, and Rick Boogs. All six come with MyFaction EVO cards, which you can upgrade over time. The one positive thing to note on this pack is that Doink isn't the goofy version, he's the darker version that the late Matt Borne created. You can read more about the pack and check out the trailer below as the DLC is out now.

A fan-favorite making his WWE 2K franchise debut, Doink the Clown menaced Superstars in the ring with a combination of silly pranks and grappling expertise. On a far more serious note, Ronda Rousey is a former mixed martial arts champion and star of movies and TV, whose WWE accolades include Raw Women's Champion, SmackDown Women's Champion and 2022 Women's Royal Rumble winner. Known for his toughness and unique style – incorporating gold chains, feather earrings and a mohawk haircut – 1980s pop culture icon Mr. T cemented his WWE Hall of Fame status by teaming with Hulk Hogan at the very first WrestleMania and battling Roddy Piper at WrestleMania 2.

The British Bulldog is also a WWE Hall of Famer, as well as a former WWE Intercontinental Champion, two-time European Champion, two-time Hardcore Champion, and two-time Tag Team Champion. Rounding out the pack and making their WWE 2K franchise debuts, Monday Night Raw's Scottish sensation Doudrop brings pure power to the women's division, while Rick Boogs has made a name for himself with his rock star persona, shredding the guitar on SmackDown.