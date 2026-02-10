Posted in: 2K Games, Games, Video Games, WWE, WWE 2K | Tagged: cm punk, wrestling, WWE 2K26

WWE 2K26 Highlights CM Punk in Best Of The World Showcase

Over a decade after first leaving the company, WWE 2K26 has a chance to showcase the story of CM Punk as the Best In The World

Article Summary WWE 2K26's Showcase mode spotlights CM Punk's journey from indie star to "Best in the World".

Relive classic matches with commentary, facing legends like The Undertaker, John Cena, and more.

Branching scenarios let players rewrite CM Punk's WWE history and compete in fantasy dream matches.

The Gauntlet mode tests skills with 20 opponents, unlocking rewards like new legends and arenas.

2K Games dropped a new trailer this week for WWE 2K26, as this year's showcase focuses on CM Punk. The game will go over his entire history (well, his WWE history and some pieces from before he joined) to tell his journey from being an "indie darling" to becoming the Best in the World. As usual, you'll also have the chance to change history and book matches that never happened, or could have happened, or outcomes that may have changed the course of WWE had he not left. Enjoy the trailer here as the game will be released on March 6, 2026.

WWE 2K26 – Best In The World Showcase

Kicking off with a view of the WrestleMania 41 triple-threat match featuring CM Punk vs. Seth "Freakin'" Rollins vs. Roman Reigns, with Paul Heyman in CM Punk's corner, the Showcase puts players in control of the "Straight Edge Superstar" in matches spanning his entire WWE career. Players can relive iconic matches, taking on Randy Orton at WrestleMania 27, The Undertaker at WrestleMania 29, Drew McIntyre at Bad Blood 2024, and more, all accompanied by Punk's candid commentary and behind-the-scenes insight. Players will find themselves facing off with a cast of WWE Legends and World Champions such as Undertaker, The Rock, Rey Mysterio, JBL, John Cena, and more.

What if CM Punk never left WWE in 2014? What if certain rivalries had different outcomes? The 2K Showcase also gives players the chance to revisit pivotal moments and change history to explore how Punk's career might have unfolded differently. One such match sees two married WWE couples go toe-to-toe, as CM Punk & AJ Lee take on The Miz & Maryse, with more alternate history matches to be revealed soon. In Fantasy Warfare, players can compete against Superstars Punk never faced in a WWE ring, including "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Eddie Guerrero, and more to be revealed soon. An all-new, original arena, the CM Punkvillion, serves as the backdrop for these fantasy battles.

For players focused on earning fast rewards, WWE 2K26 introduces The Gauntlet, an optional match where players can choose CM Punk or AJ Lee to face all 20 Showcase opponents consecutively, one after another, with no shortcuts. Those skillful enough to survive the Gauntlet will earn full completion of the Showcase and unlock every reward available in the mode, including playable Legends, alternate attires, managers, championships, and arenas.

