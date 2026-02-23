Posted in: 2K Games, Games, Video Games, WWE, WWE 2K | Tagged: wrestling, WWE 2K26

WWE 2K26 Reveals More Details About The Island

WWE 2K26 has a new ringside report out this week detailing what players can expect from the new and improve areas of The Island

Article Summary WWE 2K26’s The Island is overhauled with three new Orders led by Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, and CM Punk.

The Scrapyard is introduced as a new interactive brawl arena with vertical combat possibilities.

Enhanced customization with MySUPERSTAR Photo Face, World Taunts, and an upgraded Prestige System.

New co-op MyTAG mode, Seasonal Ranked Play, and added match types like Triple Threat and Fatal 4-Way.

2K Games released a new trailer and information this week for WWE 2K26, as the latest Ringside Report details what you can expect from The Island. Being given a bit of an overhaul from the previous title, The Island has a new setup with areas for three different factions, as well as a new storyline, the Scrapyard environment, new customization options, several co-op and multiplayer options, and much more to check out. We have details from the devs below, and the latest video above, as the game will be released on March 6, 2026.

WWE 2K26 – The Island

In The Island's new storyline, Roman Reigns is no longer the top dog. Three Orders, each with a distinct identity and methodology, are now vying for control: The Order of Tradition, led by Rhodes himself, The Order of Shadows led by Rhea Ripley, and the Order of Anarchy led by WWE 2K26 Standard Edition cover Superstar CM Punk. Players must choose which Order to join, which will influence their viewpoint as the story unfolds. A new brawl environment, The Scrapyard, is available not only as a centerpiece of The Island, but also selectable for Exhibition matches. The Scrapyard offers interactive environmental elements, including a launch pad, shopping cart and steel beam, and increased verticality, allowing combatants to take their battles to new heights.

New customization options for the MySUPERSTAR builder include the Photo Face feature and World Taunts, which allow players to better express themselves in The Island's social setting, while the new Prestige System rewards players' advancement with Prestige Quests, higher OVR levels, and more power, badges, and rewards. The new Towers repeatable PVE experience offers players the opportunity to choose from small, medium or large tower runs to earn Order Reputation and rewards. Mega-Challenge Tower Events tied to each season's theme will offer rare rewards for players able to complete them.

Additional updates include the new co-op MyTAG multiplayer feature, allowing two players to form a team and participate in cooperative PvP matches, Seasonal Ranked Play which rewards the top 10 players on weekly leaderboard with a Championship belt, and new match types including Triple Threat, Fatal 4-Way and 2v2 PvP.

