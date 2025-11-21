Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Brass Rain, Yarnhub Animation Studios

WWII Co-Op Shooter Brass Rain Releases New Gameplay Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for the the World War II co-op FPS Brass Rain, as we get a better look at the gameplay to come

Article Summary Brass Rain is a new WWII co-op FPS featuring intense PvP and PvE battles across authentic environments.

Choose your side and tackle key roles like infantry, tank crew, bomber gunner, or naval team in real-time combat.

Unlock historical weapons, equipment, and upgrades as you complete missions based on major WWII battles.

Strategic gameplay and realistic tactics make every decision on the battlefield shape the course of history.

Indie game developer and publisher Yarnhub Animation Studios has released a new gameplay trailer for their upcoming title, Brass Rain. In case you have yet to check this one out, this is a World War II co-op first-person shooter, in which you will choose which side of the battle you wish to fight on and then duke it out against other players across a myriad of jobs with their own weapons and skills to help win the conflict. The trailer, which you can see above, showcases some of the battles you'll be involved in, as they have gone out of their way to put you in the middle of historic conflicts and specific areas of Europe, allowing you to see the battle through to the end, whichever way that may turn out. Enjoy checking out the trailer as the game is currently being planned for a 2026 release on PC.

Brass Rain

Brass Rain is an authentic WWII co-op Shooter offering realistic recreations of major historical battles. From the beaches of Normandy to the skies of the Pacific, choose your side, fight as infantry, tank, bomber, and ship crews in PvP and PvE combats. Choose your side and take part in crew-based combats as infantry, tank crews, bomber gunners, or naval teams. Support your Brothers and shape the course of history. Shape the course of history with every decision you make on the battlefield! Brass Rain delivers authentic locations, equipment, combatants, and tactics—and knowing your history will give you an edge. Fight for your place in history in the most immersive first-person combat experience:

Use real WWII weapons, uniforms, and environments.

Choose your faction and character.

Unlock new equipment and upgrades.

Complete historical missions, events, and campaigns.

Storm enemy lines in tanks, pilot aircraft, and hunt in frigates.

