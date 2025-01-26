Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Inin Games, X-Out: Resurfaced

X-Out: Resurfaced Announced For Mid-February Release

X-Out: Resurfaced has been given a February release date, as this version of the game brings out the best of what made the original great

Article Summary X-Out: Resurfaced hits PC, PS5, and Switch on February 20, 2025, reviving the 1990 classic with major upgrades.

Experience enhanced visuals with high-res sprites, particle effects, and lighting that elevate the underwater shooter.

Enjoy a mix of remastered and new synth tracks by musician Chris Huelsbeck for an epic audio journey.

Unique gameplay lets you customize fleets with ships, weapons, and parts for endless playthrough potential.

Inin Games has teamed with Rainbow Arts to bring back the classic game X-Out in a whole new light, as X-Out: Resurfaced will be released next month. The team has taken this retro shooter from 1990 and given it a massive upgrade 35 years later while also keeping a lot of what made the game successful and fun to play. You can see for yourself in the trailer above as it arrives for PC, PS5, and Nintendo Switch on February 20, 2025.

X-Out: Resurfaced

In 1990, the year of X-Out's initial release on Amiga, it stood out as a breath of fresh seaside air in the stale shoot 'em-up space. Partly because it didn't take part in "space" as so many games of its genre did (and still do) but instead went for a dive through underwater worlds. But what really pushed it further than its other side-scrolling competitors was its shop system, allowing players to mix and match from a wide variety of ships, weapons, and other accessory parts to build their fleet, making every playthrough (attempt) feel different and unique. Now 2024 X-Out, the highly challenging underwater shoot 'em up from game developer legends Rainbow Arts, is finally returning. Inin and Ziggurat have collaborated to bring you a faithful remake completely rebuilt from the ground up and greatly improved.

The impressive sprite work of yesteryear has not only been remade into even more impressive modern high-resolution sprites but also greatly expanded upon with particle and lighting effects. 8 varied stages, the enemies, the bosses, the ships, the projectiles; Everything shines in a brand-new light! Apart from the visual journey each playthrough, you'll embark on a musical one as well: epic synth soundscapes that drive you forward by none other than yours truly, the magnificent Chris Huelsbeck. In addition to him remastering his original works, we have committed ourselves to creating six entirely new tracks as well.

