X4's Latest DLC Tides Of Avarice Launches Today

Egosoft has launched a brand new DLC pack for their game X4, as you'll now be able to experience the harder trials in Tides Of Avarice. The DLC comes along with the third major expansion for the game, as this will get you some new awesome ships, new factions to deal with along with pirates, some new economy elements, some extra story elements, and gameplay changes. You can purchase the DLC for $15 right now on Steam, as we have the finer details of what's inside it below.

Encountering and interacting with previously unknown, lawless pirate and scavenger factions, will challenge your perception of social order and justice in the X universe. In new sectors and dangerous regions, you will not only discover new ships and stations, but also encounter stellar phenomena that will significantly influence your plans and actions. What is it all about, and who are the mysterious manipulators that have learned to master a rare and vital resource? Your journey will lead you towards the answers. Set out and discover a new chapter of X4: Foundations.

Roam through the Windfall and Avarice systems, and discover numerous new ships from the pirate and scavenger factions of X4: Tides of Avarice. Among other new ships, you can look forward to the following highlights:

The Erlking: a terrifying pirate battleship with an experimental and unusual energy source, has been developed over many years by the Riptide Rakers, at great cost to their resources and lives, in a desperate attempt to take advantage of stellar phenomena in the Avarice system. In X4: Tides of Avarice, you will find out more about these curious events, while you upgrade the Erlking using research and resources acquired during your adventure.

The Astrid: an incredibly lavish and luxurious yacht, projects wealth and importance. Owned by the CEO of the Northriver Company, Brantlee Northriver, it is rumoured to be the fastest ship in the galaxy. With its sleek design, the Astrid is a ship unlike anything you've ever come across in the X universe. What mysteries might it hold?

Have you ever come across a shipwreck and wished you could use it in a profitable way? In the Avarice system, the Riptide Rakers, a loosely organised group of scavengers and traders, have developed the means to salvage wrecks and use them in production. Either tow the wreck with one of the new tug ships, or dismantle the wreck right where you found it using a new deconstruction ship. Once you've reached a station equipped with a recycling module, watch your scrap metal turn into building resources.