X8 Announces New Crossover With Contra This December

Thirdverse is getting a brand new crossover for X8 this December, as the devs have teamed with Konami to add Contra content to the game

Article Summary Thirdverse and Konami team up for an epic X8 and Contra crossover this December.

New game modes, skins, a map, and more bring the classic Contra vibe to X8.

Players will experience Bill and Lance replicas battling in the X8 digital realm.

Updates include new hero skins, Temple map, revamped shop, and balance adjustments.

Indie game publisher Thirdverse announced a brand new crossover with Konami, as they will be bringing some of the characters of Contra and more to X8 happening later this year. The collaboration will give players a good chunk of content, as it will feature new game modes, skins, a map, and more that all harken back to the classic run-and-gun series. We have more details about the collab below as it will be released sometime this December.

X8 x Contra

In this unique crossover, the rogue AI "Index" seeks to expand its influence beyond X8's digital domain by targeting the game Contra. After gathering data on Bill and Lance, the heroes of "Contra", Index creates millions of replicas of these iconic characters; the purpose is to make them fight in arenas to train and perfect its system. However, "Glitches" of Bill and Lance (replicas with programming errors) retain their original identities and consciousness, much like other heroes within the digital realm of X8. Can Bill and Lance unite with X8's heroes to stop Index's rampage and find their way back to their digital world?

New Hero Skins: Step into battle with brand-new hero skins and showcase your style in the world of X8!

Step into battle with brand-new hero skins and showcase your style in the world of X8! New Map – Temple: A highly tactical map Temple requires maximum focus. Explore every nook and cranny and achieve complete mastery to gain a competitive edge against your opponents!

A highly tactical map Temple requires maximum focus. Explore every nook and cranny and achieve complete mastery to gain a competitive edge against your opponents! Revamped Shop: The in-game shop has received a major overhaul. Now, players can easily access the shop from the main lobby and browse hero and weapon skins in an experience reminiscent of a real-world store.

The in-game shop has received a major overhaul. Now, players can easily access the shop from the main lobby and browse hero and weapon skins in an experience reminiscent of a real-world store. Team Composition and Game Balance Adjustments: To ensure fairer matches, high-rated players can no longer form parties together. Other balance updates and algorithm improvements have been implemented, along with new features in Free Play Park.

