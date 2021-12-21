Xbox & Adidas Partner For 20th Anniversary Shoes

Xbox has partnered up with Adidas to release a brand new pair of shoes to celebrate the console's 20th Anniversary. Officially being called the Forum Tech Boost, this pair of shoes takes a little bit of everything from all three generations of the console and mixes them into one comfy pair of sneakers that will be sold globally. You can read a little more about them below from the team as these will officially go on sale for $140 a pair at select locations and on Adidas' website.

As with any great design, it's always about the details, so we started with the Forum Tech Boost, a shoe that draws heavily on the past while incorporating the latest in boost technology. The design is a nod to the Xbox Series X, a platform to experience 20 years of Xbox while also pushing technology to deliver the ultimate gaming experience. Draped in black netting against a green liner, the inside of the shoe resembles the iconic green vents of the Xbox Series X. The sneaker also includes our modern Xbox sphere logo with subtle highlights, to represent our console power button and the elegant style of the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller.

To pay homage to our anniversary in a unique way, we drew additional design inspiration from the Xbox 20th Anniversary Wireless Controller Special Edition. Mirroring the grips on the controller, the shoe features a green heel and translucent sole, pulling directly from the shell of the controller. And as a final touch to celebrate this moment, there is a small Xbox 20th Anniversary logo tucked inside on the sock liner. Overall, we wanted to create a shoe that cemented a moment in time, but also felt timeless. This is a shoe that is meant to be played in, meant to be worn, and meant to be enjoyed by our community – one that's always played in, and never played out.