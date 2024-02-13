Posted in: Games, Microsoft, Video Games, Warner Bros | Tagged: dune, dune: part two

Xbox Announces New Crossover With Dune: Part Two

Xbox revealed they will have a new crossover with Warner Bros. to promote Dune: Part Two, with a new controller and Xbox Series S.

Xbox revealed they have launched a brand new crossover with Warner Bros. to release a special Xbox Series S and controller for Dune: Part Two. The news came down on Xbox Wire, letting fans see these two new items, which they will be giving away in a new sweepstakes. All you have to do to win it is follow Xbox on Twitter/X and retweet the official Xbox sweepstakes post before March 25. Meanwhile, you'll be able to fly the Royal Atreides Ornithopter in Microsoft Flight Simulator, and try out some simulators at a few events. You can read more about it from the company below.

Dune: Part 2 Controller & Custom Hardware

You must not fear! Together with Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Entertainment, Xbox is excited to invite fans into the captivating world of Arrakis to celebrate the much-anticipated release of the new movie Dune: Part Two, premiering in theaters on March 1. Audiences of the sequel will follow the lead characters as they seek revenge and prevent a terrible future, and now fans can join in on the action with exclusive Microsoft Flight Simulator in-game content, the world's first floating Xbox Wireless Controller, and custom hardware inspired by the film's epic Ornithopter. Hovering above oceans of sand dunes like an Ornithopter, Xbox introduces the world's first floating Xbox Wireless Controller with a stunning design that is sure to wow! In addition, a specially designed Xbox Series S and console holder inspired by the film's Ornithopter captures the vibrant colors of Arrakis's sun, planets, and sand.

Royal Atreides Ornithopter in Microsoft Flight Simulator

For the first time ever, Microsoft Flight Simulator is working with Legendary Pictures and Warner Bros. Pictures to take gamers beyond Planet Earth into the harsh deserts of the world of "Dune" and the planet Arrakis. Everyone who plays Microsoft Flight Simulator will have the unique opportunity to put their courage and skills to the test in the cockpit of the Royal Atreides Ornithopter in the latest expansion, available beginning today.

Ornithopter Gaming Simulators at Microsoft Experience Centers

Following their appearance at the film's world premiere in London and then at the U.S premiere in New York, Xbox will debut two life-size Royal Arteides Ornithopter gaming simulators at the London Microsoft Experience Center starting February 16th and the New York Microsoft Experience Center starting February 26th.

