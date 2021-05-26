Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase Will Happen On June 13th

Microsoft announced today that the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase will be taking place on June 13th with a ton of announcements. Every year before the merger, both companies would regularly participate in E3 with their own live presentations to show off what they have coming at the event and throughout the year. Now that Bethesda is under the same banner, it looks like we're going to be getting an extra special showcase as it appears they will be announcing a ton of content in an extended presentation.

The showcase will stream on Sunday, June 13th at 10 am PT across YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, and Twitter as they will go digital once again this year due to the pandemic still being an issue. As to what we're going to see at the event, there's some easy stuff to figure out like Halo Infinite and probably new additions to Elder Scrolls Online. Probably a new Forza title with even more in-depth ways to handle the car. Beyond that its pretty much guesswork and wishful thinking, aside from the fact we're probably not going to see anything for Elder Scrolls VI.