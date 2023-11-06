Posted in: Games, Microsoft, Video Games | Tagged: Inworld, xbox

Xbox & Inworld Come Together For New AI Partnership

Xbox is diving more into the AI world with an all-new partnership as they are now working with Inworld to develop new AI tools and programs.

The collaboration will leverage Inworld’s expertise in generative AI models for character development.

Microsoft’s cloud-based AI solutions, the tech insights of Microsoft Research and Xbox's tools will be deployed.

The partnership aims to pioneer innovative narratives with dynamic stories, dialogues, and quests using AI.

Xbox has announced a new partnership this week with the company Inworld, as the two will work together on a new AI system and toolset. According to the announcement, which we have snippets for you below, the deal will bring in Inworld's expertise in working with generative AI models for character development and mesh it with Microsoft's cloud-based AI solutions. This includes working with Azure OpenAI Service, as well as using Microsoft Research's technical insights and Team Xbox's creator tools for all developers. You can read more about it below, as it will probably be some time before we see the product of this partnership.

"Together, we aim to deliver an accessible, responsibly designed multi-platform AI toolset to assist and empower creators in dialogue, story, and quest design. As with all creator tools at Xbox, our goal is to deliver state-of-the-art AI for game developers of any size, anywhere in the world, and on every platform where players want to play," said Haiyan Zhang, General Manager, Gaming AI, Xbox. "We want to help make it easier for developers to realize their visions, try new things, push the boundaries of gaming today, and experiment to improve gameplay, player connection, and more."

"This partnership will bring together Inworld's expertise in working with generative AI models for character development, Microsoft's cutting-edge cloud-based AI solutions, including Azure OpenAI Service, Microsoft Research's technical insights into the future of play, and Team Xbox's strengths in revolutionizing accessible and responsible creator tools for all developers. Together, we'll focus on developing the following tools."

An AI design copilot that assists and empowers game designers to explore more creative ideas, turning prompts into detailed scripts, dialogue trees, quests, and more.

An AI character runtime engine that can be integrated into the game client, enabling entirely new narratives with dynamically generated stories, quests, and dialogue for players to experience.

