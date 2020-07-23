Xbox Revealed The Next Fora Motorsport Is In Development

During the Xbox Games Showcase, we found out that the next entry in the Forza Motorsport series is currently in early development. Basically we got an announcement trailer and got to look at a lot of awesome footage from what the game will look like, to a degree, in the Xbox Series X. But we didn't get an official gameplay reveal or a title as it's still in the works. What brief info we got came from Xbox Wire after the event, which you can read a snippet of below. Like a number of announcements made today, we're guessing we won't see much about this game until 2021. For now, enjoy the trailer.

The new Forza Motorsport, currently in early development, is a reimagining of the series. We are taking what has made Forza Motorsport great over the past 15 years and pairing it with new game concepts and new technologies. With the new Forza Motorsport, ray tracing is coming to ForzaTech, you will see a dynamic world in 4K, 60fps, that is connected and dynamic – from surfaces of cars reflecting off each other, to brilliant red paint bouncing off intensely detailed track surfaces, and the interplay of light and shadow throughout the world. Developed by Turn 10 Studios, Forza Motorsport will be available on Xbox Series X, Windows 10 PC and on Xbox Game Pass. There's never been a better time to play Playground Games' Forza Horizon 4. Now optimized for the Xbox Series X, players will experience higher fidelity graphics and faster performance as they explore beautiful, historic Britain and drive hundreds of the world's greatest cars in native 4K Ultra HD at 60fps. Get behind the wheel faster than ever with Quick Resume and dramatically improved load times. With Smart Delivery, the Xbox Series X update is a free download for all Forza Horizon 4 owners and Xbox Game Pass subscribers.