Xbox Reveals More Accessibility Options During 2022 Showcase

Xbox held a special livestream today for their Accessibility Showcase, revealing a number of new additions that will be coming to the console. The company revealed how they are working to make better options for their console and several games on the way to give those with disabilities the chance to game, have better access to games, and experience gaming in new ways. You can see the entire livestream down below as well as some notes from the team from Xbox Wire, as they go over many of the options coming from the Tech Lab.

"Xbox aims to empower everyone to play the games you want, with the people you want, anywhere you want. And that includes the over 400M players with disabilities in the world. Today with the 2022 Xbox Accessibility Showcase, we celebrate the Disability community and the many people and organizations working to remove barriers to play, ultimately making gaming more accessible around the globe.

This year, we chose to host the Xbox Accessibility Showcase in the Microsoft Inclusive Tech Lab, which is located on Microsoft's Redmond, WA campus and intentionally built with accessibility in mind from the ground up. The lab strives to encourage developers and designers to intentionally include people with disabilities in the products and services they create, by showcasing how inclusive technologies allow everyone to participate. The same is true for gaming. When we make our experiences, games, and platforms accessible, more people get to experience the power of connection that comes from play, be it bonding with their family, seeing themselves reflected in a game or the joy that comes from helping others discover the fun of gaming."

"In fact, when we asked members of Xbox Accessibility Insiders League (XAIL) and the Xbox Ambassador community what they wanted in the future of accessibility, they emphasized:

The importance for more and wide variety of accessibility options year-round, in addition to customization of accessibility options including text, subtitles, captions, difficulty settings

How critical it is to include players with disabilities in design, as collaborators and as an audience.

The importance of standardized settings, increased discoverability of features and communication of accessible gaming.

As we work toward that future of accessibility, today we are happy to share updates that encourage everyone to create, play and connect through gaming. We look forward to partnering with the community and industry in the upcoming years to bring the power of play to more people."