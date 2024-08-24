Posted in: Conventions, Forza Horizon 5, Games, Gamescom, Microsoft, Video Games | Tagged: Gamescom 2024, playground games, xbox, Xbox Series X|S

Xbox Reveals Multiple New Console Options During Gamescom 2024

Part of Xbox's presentation during Gamescom 2024 was introducing three new options for Xbox Series X|S, plus a new Forza Horizon 5 game mode

Article Summary Xbox unveils three new console editions at Gamescom 2024 with enhanced storage and unique designs.

New Xbox Series X|S versions include a 1TB Series S, a 1TB Digital Edition, and a 2TB Galaxy Black Special Edition.

Introducing the Xbox Adaptive Joystick and other accessibility features for gamers with limited mobility.

Forza Horizon 5 launches Hide & Seek mode, adding new multiplayer options and in-game map location.

Xbox had a few announcements of its own during Gamescom 2024, as the company is offering up a few new versions of the console, and a special mode was revealed. The team revealed three new editions of the console with 1-2TB storage, along with a couple of extra upgrades on the inside. It's an interesting play for the company doing it in the middle of what we assume is this console's seven-year lifecycle, as they're essentially offering up three new editions for those who either want to upgrade or don't already have one. The team also revealed some new accessories and accessibility options, including a new joystick. Finally, working with Playground Games, a new Hide & Seek mode has been revealed for Forza Horizon 5. We have more details of everything revealed for you below, along with extra notes on their latest blog, and a teaser trailer above.

Xbox Series X|S – Holiday 2024 Options

Xbox Series S – 1TB: This first one is equipped with 1TB of storage and is featured in Robot White. Now with double the storage, you can store even more of your favorite games.

This first one is equipped with 1TB of storage and is featured in Robot White. Now with double the storage, you can store even more of your favorite games. Xbox Series X – 1TB Digital Edition: This Edition equipped with 1TB of storage, is all-digital, and is featured in Robot White for the first time.

This Edition equipped with 1TB of storage, is all-digital, and is featured in Robot White for the first time. Xbox Series X – 2TB Galaxy Black Special Edition: This edition is equipped with 2TB of storage, features a unique design, and includes a matching Xbox Wireless controller with a Galaxy Black D-pad and Velocity Green back case.

New Accessibility Offerings

The Xbox Adaptive Joystick : This is an affordable entry-level, singular, wired joystick designed to meet the needs of players with limited mobility as a companion for the Xbox Adaptive Controller and other Xbox controllers, including the Xbox Wireless Controller or Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2. The Xbox Adaptive Joystick will be launching in early 2025 in select Xbox markets worldwide and sold exclusively through the Microsoft Store.

This is an affordable entry-level, singular, wired joystick designed to meet the needs of players with limited mobility as a companion for the Xbox Adaptive Controller and other Xbox controllers, including the Xbox Wireless Controller or Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2. The Xbox Adaptive Joystick will be launching in early 2025 in select Xbox markets worldwide and sold exclusively through the Microsoft Store. 3D Printable Files for Adaptive Thumbstick Toppers: This is a complementary service offered by the Design Lab that allows players to configure six different 3D printable thumbstick topper designs for the Xbox Adaptive Joystick, the Xbox Wireless Controller, or the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2. These thumbstick topper files are additional options beyond the standard thumbsticks that come with controllers. Xbox Design Lab outputs the design files that players can then 3D print or take to any 3D printing service of their choosing. The 3D printable files for adaptive thumbstick toppers are available now with Xbox Design Lab.

This is a complementary service offered by the Design Lab that allows players to configure six different 3D printable thumbstick topper designs for the Xbox Adaptive Joystick, the Xbox Wireless Controller, or the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2. These thumbstick topper files are additional options beyond the standard thumbsticks that come with controllers. Xbox Design Lab outputs the design files that players can then 3D print or take to any 3D printing service of their choosing. The 3D printable files for adaptive thumbstick toppers are available now with Xbox Design Lab. The Designed for Xbox Proteus Controller: Created by our partners at ByoWave, is a modular adaptive kit giving disabled gamers the tools to build their own way to play. The unique modular video game controller kit features innovative 'snap and play' parts that easily connect together and comes with everything that gamers need to play their favorite Xbox games on console and PC right out of the box. The ByoWave Proteus Controller is now available in select markets worldwide.

Created by our partners at ByoWave, is a modular adaptive kit giving disabled gamers the tools to build their own way to play. The unique modular video game controller kit features innovative 'snap and play' parts that easily connect together and comes with everything that gamers need to play their favorite Xbox games on console and PC right out of the box. The ByoWave Proteus Controller is now available in select markets worldwide. The Designed for Xbox Lite SE 2.4G Wireless Controller: Created by our partners at 8BitDo, is a compact and lightweight controller designed for gamers with limited mobility, featuring low-resistance buttons and Hall Effect joysticks with greater sensitivity. The unified face-button layout offers easy access to all buttons on the top of the device, and comes with large, programmable Super Buttons that are also compatible with the Xbox Adaptive Controller. The 8BitDo Lite SE 2.4G Wireless Controller is now available in select markets worldwide.

Forza Horizon 5 – Hide & Seek

In this new multiplayer mode, players will be assigned one of two roles — Hiders or Seekers. Hiders will be tasked with getting to a location in a set amount of time while Seekers try to prevent them from doing so, and each role will have a specific set of stock vehicles available to them. Hide & Seek will have its own progression track to level up and earn new badges, accolades, and achievements. Once Hide & Seek launches next month, a new location will be added to the in-game map to enter the mode. It will also be accessible through the Online page of the Main Menu.

