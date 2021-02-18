Xbox Unveils FPS Boost For Backward Compatible Titles

Today Xbox revealed a small list of games that will be getting an FPS Boost, further continuing their backward compatibility content. Essentially, this short list of games will experience an increased frame rate with no additional work from the developer, all designed to make them look better on the current-gen console. The five games that made the cut are Far Cry 4, New Super Lucky's Tale, Sniper Elite 4, UFC 4, and Watch Dogs 2. You can read a little bit more about it below, but hopefully, this is just the start of the program. We can't begin to imagine what kind of work it takes to make this happen, but if they can somehow manage to streamline it for every Xbox game out there, that would be amazing.

We chose this initial collection of titles not only because they are popular among fans, but to highlight several different ways that FPS Boost can improve your experience. For example, New Super Lucky's Tale can now run up to 120 frames per second (fps) and UFC 4 delivers improved framerate performance specifically on Xbox Series S and can now run at 60fps. This is just the beginning. We will announce and release more titles featuring FPS Boost soon, as well roll out new menu icons and system settings in an upcoming system update. Starting this Spring, you can go into the "Manage Game" section for any title, where you'll be presented with a new "Compatibility Options" button that will allow you to toggle FPS Boost (as well as Auto HDR) on or off. There will also be a new indicator informing you when a game is running with FPS Boost whenever you hit the Xbox Button on your controller. You decide how you want to play your favorite games, whether in its original form or with FPS Boost.