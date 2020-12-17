Xbox Unveils Two Mandalorian-Inspired Game Controllers

Time to get your Xbox decorated with Star Wars gear as the company revealed two designers inspired by The Mandalorian. The company teamed up with Lucasfilm Games to create these two new epic Mandalorian-themed Xbox Wireless Controllers. What's more, they have partnered together to give them away to Star Wars fans and gamers alike, also you can add these special designs to your collection and game with them as a way to celebrate the finale of Season 2! As you can see from the image below, these custom controllers feature sketches of The Child wielding the Force and The Mandalorian in his beskar armor. Both designs have a pop of color as you have Tatooine tangerine for the Child and Tython turquoise for the Mandalorian. From now until December 28th, you'll have a chance to enter, which we have the details of the contest for you below. best of luck to all of you trying to nab this pair of cool looking Star Wars controllers.

To celebrate the finale of The Mandalorian Season 2 on Disney+, Xbox teamed up with Lucasfilm Games to create two new epic Mandalorian-themed Xbox Wireless Controllers, giving Star Wars fans and gamers alike the chance to win a set of the exclusive galactic designs. The custom controllers feature sketches of the now iconic Child wielding the Force and the steely Mandalorian's beskar armored profile. Both designs have a pop of color – what we're affectionately calling Tatooine tangerine for the Child and Tython turquoise for the Mandalorian. From December 17 to 28, fans who are 18+ that reside in the United States who follow @Xbox can retweet the Xbox sweepstakes tweet with #TheMandalorianXboxSweepstakes for the chance to win the two not-for-sale limited-edition controllers in an exclusive Star Wars-themed mailer.