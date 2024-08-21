Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: pokemon, Shared Skies, xerneas

Xerneas Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Shared Skies

You can use our Xerneas Raid Guide for Pokémon GO to defeat this Fairy-type Legendary from Kalos during the Season of Shared Skies.

The June, July, and August seasons of Pokémon GO, titled Shared Skies, are now wrapping up as we head into the final month. With Pokémon GO Fest complete, we're now getting a relatively low-key month of Raids event events. Tier Five Raids will feature Moltres, Incarnate Thundurus, and Xerneas, with Shadow Raids featuring Suicune on the weekends… except for Shadow Raid Weekend, where Shadow Lugia takes over. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Aerodactyl, Mega Kanghakhan, and Mega Salamence. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Xerneas, who will have a stint as the Tier Five Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Xerneas Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Xerneas counters as such:

Dusk Mane Necrozma: Metal Claw, Sunsteel Strike

Shadow Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Mega Gengar: Lick, Sludge Bomb

Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Mega Beedrill: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Shadow Excadrill: Metal Claw, Iron Head

Mega Rayquaza: Air Slash, Dragon Ascent

Nihilego: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Shadow Gengar: Lick, Sludge Bomb

Dawn Wings Necrozma: Metal Claw, Moongeist Beam

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help efficiently take down Xerneas.

Dialga: Metal Claw, Iron Head

Naganadel: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Melmetal: Thunder Shock, Double Iron Bash

Origin Forme Dialga: Metal Claw, Iron Head

Roserade: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Genesect: Metal Claw, Magnet Bomb

Excadrill: Metal Claw, Iron Head

Gengar: Lick, Sludge Bomb

Jirachi: Charge Beam, Doom Desire

Overqwil: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Xerneas can be defeated with two trainers, but this will be a difficult battle. Three minimum is a better bet. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, make sure you have four or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Xerneas will have a CP of 2160 in normal weather conditions and 2701 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

