XREAL One Series Announced With Several Improvements

XREAL has rveealed the latest edition of their AR glasses line with the new One Series, building upon the previous designs and more

XREAL has revealed their latest model of AR Glasses this week, as the companies showed off the new XREAL One Series. This new design has been created to be the first cinematic AR glasses with wearable displays (smart glasses) to provide the next logical step of technology in this format, complete with an integrated spatial co-processing chip called the X1 built into the glasses. This was also designed to compensate for a variety of IPD ranges and multiple TÜV Rheinland eye health certifications. It also comes with Bose audio, an optional modular multimodal AI camera, and other improvements based on their previous designs. We have more info below as they're currently for sale for $500.

XREAL One Series

Any XREAL One Series wearer, no matter if they connect their XREAL One Series glasses to an iPhone, Android device, Steam Deck, Windows PC, MacBook, or just about any device with video-out over USB-C, can experience the most stable virtual screen and anchor it anywhere they choose in three-dimensional space with the simple press of a button on the glasses. These are AR glasses benefits previously held back by limited hardware and software configurations. XREAL One Series produces spatial displays that are larger, more stable, and more customizable, with faster refresh rates than any AR glasses available today because they are built around a revolutionary custom design that spotlights the company's refreshed optical engine plus the built-in X1 co-processor. The unrivaled combination offers a consistently low latency 3DoF spatial screen regardless of source device with a crystal clear picture from edge to edge. X1 delivers an incredibly low motion-to-photon (M2P) latency of only ~3ms at 120Hz, ensuring a smooth and stable anchored or floating spatial screen at all times, without visual blur or image lag. The M2P latency, spatial anchoring and image stability delivered by X1 are unlike any OST AR device available in market today, far surpassing previous industry benchmarks of ~20ms.

The XREAL One Series design exemplifies the inherent advantages of OST AR compared to video see-through (VST) AR, providing a significantly superior spatial display compared to more expensive and cumbersome VST devices such as Apple Vision Pro, which clocks 12ms M2P latency. Accompanying blazing speed and stability is the simplest display switching for any AR glasses. Changing between Follow and Anchor display modes and display customization options has become much easier and more user-friendly. Adjustments can be quickly performed by pressing the red X button on the underside of the glasses' right temple, removing the tax of reaching for and navigating settings screens from the external host device. The on-glasses customization options include screen size, screen distance, stabilizer, side view, brightness enhancement, display optimization, color temperature, 2D/3D switching, IPD adjustment, volume and sound settings, button mapping settings, sensor calibration, language settings, tutorial, and factory reset. The XREAL One Series also features Ultra Wide Mode viewing with a 32:9 aspect ratio, perfect for productivity and some gaming experiences.

XREAL has evolved its advanced proprietary optical engine for XREAL One Series, offering a perfect viewing experience from any angle equal to 1080p Full HD for each eye. XREAL is known for its gigantic cinematic displays and reaches an impressive 50-degree field-of-view (FOV) with XREAL One, which employs a triangular birdbath lens design that achieves a 20.7% larger display area than the XREAL Air 2 series. XREAL One Pro achieves a big industry first by creating the first flat-prism lens design, a change from the traditional triangular birdbath design, and reaching an industry-leading 57-degree FOV. This is an 11mm thin plane that's 40.9% thinner than traditional birdbath optics and increases the FOV by 23.9% compared to the XREAL Air 2 Series which produces a 63.6% larger display area than the XREAL Air 2 series.

To ensure absolute comfort and fit with no blurring areas, XREAL is offering horizontal IPD options for the new glasses. XREAL One Pro comes in two sizes for different IPD ranges, 57-66mm and 66-75mm, allowing customers to select the horizontal IPD size that's best for their vision. XREAL One comes in one size and includes a software-based adjustable IPD. Both glasses feature three-level temple adjustments to help wearers find the right vertical IPD setting, and both can be paired with prescription inserts. XREAL One Series provides a higher standard of protection against eye fatigue and UV protection and are the first AR glasses to obtain two new TÜV Rheinland certifications: High Visibility, meaning the display is certified for high definition and clarity from edge to edge even under strong sunlight environments, and Eye Comfort (5 Star); they're also TÜV Rheinland certified for Low Blue-Light and Flicker Free. Both glasses feature a fast refresh rate of 120Hz and peak brightness of 600 and 700 nits , respectively, which means images look crisp and vibrant even in challenging lighting conditions. XREAL's electrochromic dimming for immersion control that darkens and lightens the lenses with the touch of a button on the glasses is present on both sets.

