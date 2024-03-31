Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Panik Arcade, Those Awesome Guys, Yellow Taxi Goes Vroom

Yellow Taxi Goes Vroom Arrives On Steam Next Week

Those Awesome Guys have confirmed the release date for Yellow Taxi Goes Vroom, as it arrives on Steam the second week of April.

Retro N64-inspired racing with polygon levels, quirky characters, and no jump button.

Confront Big Oil in an oil-crisis world, unlock levels by collecting hidden gears.

Enjoy 8k textures, stylish tricks, unique locations, and leaderboards in Time Attack.

Indie game publisher Those Awesome Guys and developer Panik Arcade have an official release date for their crazy retro title Yellow Taxi Goes Vroom. In case you haven't seen this one yet, the game has been inspired by titles released during the N64 era of gaming, as you will race through polygon levels with odd characters at breakneck speeds in this racing arcade platformer. The game had a successful demo during Steam Next Fest, but they've been pretty quiet until now, as the game will be released on April 9, 2024. Enjoy the latest trailer as we now wait a week and a half for it to arrive.

Yellow Taxi Goes Vroom

Yellow Taxi Goes Vroom, the bump'a'jump arcade platformer with high hopes and no jump button, is ready to take players on the trip of a lifetime. Explore an unconventional world and take on Big Oil in an effort to regulate big business practices in the face of a massive recession, overwhelming debt, and the highest gas prices in history – talk about escapism! Jump behind the wheel of a vibrant yellow taxi with millions of miles under its drive belt and a cruising style to match. Drive your way to the top of hills, trees, houses, and people before the clock runs out, and meet a colorful cast of weirdos in this nostalgia-infused road trip all in chonky visuals glory."

A platformer without a jump button – instead, you launch your taxi into the air using stylish tricks!

Search every nook and cranny and find those hidden gears to unlock the next level.

Drive through wacky locations like Morio's Home, Granny's Island, or The Moon.

Compete for first place in the leaderboard in Time Attack mode.

Collect coins to spend on stylish hats for your car. Très avant-garde!

An amazingly detailed 3D world with 8k textures.

The taxi has a key in its back, an important key feature!

