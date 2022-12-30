Ylanders Receives New Update To Cap Off The Year

Bohemia Interactive recently released a big update for the game Ylands as it received Version 1.11, also known as the Crafty Crafts update. The update adds a bunch of content that will spice up the way you play, including giving you a better blueprint process, a new gifting system, a new crafting menu overhaul, fixed visuals, a toolbox to adjust many aspects of the designs, and much more. We have the rundown of it all for you below as the update is currently free to download.

"Crafty Crafts offers Ylanders a convenient new way to buy, sell, and browse through Blueprints. The Blueprint saving process has also been optimized, so you won't have to wait as long for items to be captured. A brand new gifting system is available as well, which allows players to send pets, costumes, emotes and more. Meanwhile, the crafting menu is now faster and more intuitive. In short, Ylands' UI has had a makeover and looks better than ever before. And what's an adventure without a bit of randomness? One of the new features of update 1.11 in Ylanders is the offering of loot in random encounters, which will come in the form of rewards and incentives, as well as various enhanced weapons which are native to every region. There are also new monsters to look out for, a special new pet that's only available during the holiday season, a handy new toolbox to help players generate objects with ease, and a major upgrade in visual scripting, which has made the creation process a more streamlined experience."

New UI dedicated to browsing, buying, selling, and gifting Blueprints.

Optimized Blueprint saving process.

New gifting system to send emotes, costumes, pets, and Blueprints to friends.

Overhaul of the crafting menu.

Randomized loot in most random encounters and all enemy encounters.

New monsters, including pangolins, Golems, and the ghosts of fallen sailors.

A brand new pet to spend the holidays with.

A toolbox to generate objects, create selections, modify terrain, and more.

New visuals in visual scripting.