Yoshitaka Amano Works On Extended Display In Rome

Amano Corpus Animae is currently on display in Rome, Italy, featuring the works of Japanese artist Yoshitaka Amano until October

This a new exhibition happening in Rome right now featuring the works of Japanese artist Yoshitaka Amano, Which they have dubbed Amano Corpus Animae. The exhibition has been created and developed by Lucca Comics & Games and curated by Fabio Viola, currently on display at the Museo di Roma, Palazzo Braschi, in Rome. Anyone who happens to be in the area can visit it now until October 12, 2025, as it is one of the largest European exhibitions of its kind for anime and gaming You'll find a number of works you might recognize from his career, including iconic imagery from the Final Fantasy series, as well as Vampire Hunter D, and his many collaborations with other pop culture mainstays over the decades. We have moe info from the exhibition below.

Amano Corpus Animae

Spanning over 50 years of the artist's career, the exhibition presents more than 200 original works of art, Animation Cels and Cult Objects. Institutional Partners: Presidenza del Consiglio dei Ministri, Ministero della Cultura, Embassy of Japan and City of Lucca. Sponsors: Japan Foundation, Mobility Partner: Atac, Media Partners: RDS Next, PoP Culture and MegaNerd. Partner: VIVI . Technical partner: RISTOGEST, Exhibition Catalogue: Lucca Comics & Games. Amano Corpus Animae is a journey in the history of animation and world entertainment through the many phases of the long career of the Shizuoka-born artist. What makes this exhibition unique is the venue in which it is hosted: Museo di Roma at Palazzo Braschi establishing the relationship between the Japanese artist and Rome, a city he has loved since the 70s. Amano Corpus Animae is the first exhibition that the artist has created in the Urbe, Rome has been a source of inspiration for his art and above all the Greco-Roman mythologies.

Amano has established himself as a creator of contemporary mythologies. From Tatsunoko to Final Fantasy, starting with his first steps in animation in the 70's to his most recent works; the exhibition includes masterpieces which contributed to establishing Amano as a global artist. With his iconic work in anime and video games and his unmistakable sketches, drawings and paintings, Amano has established himself as a creator of contemporary mythologies. His work is present in people's homes globally, breaking down the barriers of time, and is imprinted across the collective imagination of several generations. The exhibition includes a large part of the creations that have contributed to establishing Amano as one of the most talented artists on the world scene, a character designer of absolute greatness already in the Olympus of contemporary artists. The exhibition at Palazzo Braschi will be enriched with original works, never before exhibited in Italy, showcasing Yoshitaka Amano's collaboration with the famous Michael Moorcock.

Moorcock is undoubtedly one of the most important names in world fantasy literature, as the author of Elric of Melnibonè. Visitors will be able to enjoy the work of two great masters and the narrative and visual worlds they created. Artwork will be featured across six tables displaying the genesis that guided the Sensei in the creation of Final Fantasy. Characterized by a multifaceted production, ranging from video games to manga, from anime to theatre, and from fashion to fine art through the world of publishing and American comics. Amano's art will be explored through five thematic sections.

