You Can Rock North Face x Gucci In New Pokémon GO Collaboration

Niantic has announced a new collaboration that will allow Pokémon GO trainers to receive avatar items based on clothing from The North Face x Gucci Collection. These items are now live in-game and can be obtained through spinning Pokéstops at Gucci Pins pop-up shops.

Gucci Pins pop-up shops, where trainers can spin Pokéstops to update their Pokémon GO avatar's style and then match that outfit with actual, real-life items, can be found at the following locations:

Europe, the Middle East, and Africa: Milan, Florence, Rome, Paris, Cannes, Madrid, London, Moscow, Vienna, Brussels, Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Kuwait City, Monaco, Amsterdam, Doha, Cape Town, Johannesburg, Barcelona, Geneva, Istanbul, Dubai, Abu Dhabi.

North America: Toronto, Vancouver, New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, Atlanta, King of Prussia, Palm Desert, Scottsdale, Houston, Honolulu, Orlando, Paramus, Manhasset, Las Vegas, Beverly Hills, Miami, Tysons, Boston, Troy, Costa Mesa, San Diego, Seattle, Dallas, Washington DC, Nashville.

Latin America: Sao Paulo, Santiago, Monterrey, Mexico City.

Asia: Bangkok, Hong Kong, Singapore, Osaka, Tokyo, Macau, Kanazawa, Nagoya, Fukuoka, Sendai, Yokohama, Kobe, Sapporo, Hiroshima, Kyoto, Taipei, Taichung.

Australia: Sydney, Melbourne

If you're both a Pokémon GO player and a Star Wars: The Last Jedi fan, maybe you'll run into Ryan Johnson spinning stops in those areas in effort to update his avatar's drip.

This isn't the first time that Niantic has engaged in a collaboration with a fashion brand. Just a few months back, a collaboration with Longchamp saw the game introduce new avatar items in the shop and throwing a full-on Fashion Week event as a tie-in. This was during a span of months where Niantic as hosting many sponsored events as well, with brands such as Verizon, GrubHub, Baskin-Robbins, and more. This time, though, there's no tie-in event, so you won't have to make the choice as to whether or not you're going to spend a raid pass on a Trubbish wearing a North Face jacket.