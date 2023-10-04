Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Spiral Bound Interactive, You Will Die Here Tonight

You Will Die Here Tonight Receives Halloween Release Date

Rather than coming out any other day of October, You Will Die Here Tonight has been scheduled to come out on Steam on Halloween.

Indie game developer and publisher Spiral Bound Interactive revealed that You Will Die Here Tonight is going to be released on Halloween. Rather than releasing earlier in the month for the spooky vibes leading up to Halloween, they are doing it on October 31, so you get a fresh game in your collection the day of. Along with the news came a new trailer, which we have for you below.

"In You Will Die Here Tonight, death is not only expected; it's a large part of the gameplay and the story. You will inevitably succumb to the dangers within time and again, forcing you to continue on as one of the surviving members of ARIES, building upon your fallen comrade's progress, and living with the consequences of their actions. Ammo is scarce, danger is everywhere, and nothing is what it seems. It's a survival-horror game where survival is impossible."

Retro-Inspired – A unique blend of pre-rendered characters and environments alongside a mid-90s quality first-person 3D battle system offers a truly nostalgic experience while maintaining modern gameplay elements.

– A unique blend of pre-rendered characters and environments alongside a mid-90s quality first-person 3D battle system offers a truly nostalgic experience while maintaining modern gameplay elements. Evolving Mystery Narrative – Explore an abandoned mansion to uncover the sinister and brittle reality of an estate where nothing is what it seems and anything could take your life in a top-down perspective that seamlessly switches to pulse-pounding first-person arcade combat when running is no longer an option.

– Explore an abandoned mansion to uncover the sinister and brittle reality of an estate where nothing is what it seems and anything could take your life in a top-down perspective that seamlessly switches to pulse-pounding first-person arcade combat when running is no longer an option. Six Playable Characters – Play as all six members of Aries Division, each with unique skills and motives that shape how they confront the horrors of their mission – and how far each of them will go for the greater good. Each of them is both a victim and a hero.

– Play as all six members of Aries Division, each with unique skills and motives that shape how they confront the horrors of their mission – and how far each of them will go for the greater good. Each of them is both a victim and a hero. You Will Die – You can and will die, but with every death, your actions and decisions will carry forward to empower or endanger whoever remains.

