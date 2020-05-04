YouTube Signs PewDiePie To A New Exclusive Streaming Deal

It looks like PewDiePie and YouTube have officially made up, as the two have agreed to a new live-streaming deal. Three years ago Felix Kjellberg found himself in hot water with the platform, and ever since then it feels like the two have been in a weird relationship where they need each other to a degree, but rarely acknowledge the other. But it appears that's all water under the bridge as the two have agreed to a brand new deal as PewDiePie will join other creators including CouRage, Lachlan, LazarBeam, Muselk, Typical Gamer, and Valkyrae as part of their streaming lineup. No details were released as to how long the deal is, how much its worth, or if Pewds decided to get a special contract to assure they couldn't just cut ties with him on a whim.

The gamer has cultivated a following on the platform of 104 million subscribers and with over 25 billion views to date, making him the biggest single-individual content creator on the platform. But he's also had his share of controversies over the years, some he deserved grief for and others where it was thrown at his doorstep for being as big as he is. We'll see how this new chapter in his career goes from here. We have a couple quotes form both parties below from today's announcement.

"YouTube has been my home for over a decade now and live streaming on the platform feels like a natural fit as I continue to look for new ways to create content and interact with fans worldwide," Kjellberg said. "Live streaming is something I'm focusing a lot on in 2020 and beyond, so to be able to partner with YouTube and be at the forefront of new product features is special and exciting for the future." "YouTube is where the world comes together to connect and during these unprecedented times, it's inspiring to see our YouTube community come together to raise money for various charities and provide a source of entertainment to fans around the world," said Ryan Wyatt, Head of Gaming, YouTube. "And I couldn't be more thrilled to continue to grow our roster of creators who are making our platform their exclusive live streaming home to bring fans around the world even more of what they love."