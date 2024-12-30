Posted in: Falcom, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Ys, Ys X: Proud Nordics

Ys X: Proud Nordics Announced For 2025 Japan Release

Just a couple months after having released Ys X: Nordics, Falcom confirmed that Ys X: Proud Nordics will be released in Japan in 2025

Article Summary Falcom announces Ys X: Proud Nordics for 2025, enhancing the original with new adventures.

Explore Aland Island's mysteries with Adol and pirate princess Karja against immortal Griegr.

New elements include a vast map, Mana Actions, bosses, and thrilling Mana Ride races.

Uncover Ys X: Proud Nordics with innovative Cross Actions and arena battles in Japan next year.

Falcom made an interesting announcement over the holidays, as the company confirmed they will release Ys X: Proud Nordics in Japan next year. The company posted a teaser website with a short message for fans about the game, which you can read below, signifying that this title will be an enhanced version of Ys X: Nordics. The odd part about that is that the original game is less than two years old, and Western audiences only recently got the game this year in late October. Which kinda begs the question: Is this new game worth owning when it seems like this could have been a giant update or DLC? We'll see what comes of it next year.

Ys X: Proud Nordics

"With pride in our hearts, set off on a new adventure!!"

Ys X: Proud Nordics will launch in 2025 in Japan as a significantly upgraded version of the action RPG Ys X: Nordics, featuring a new story, new settings for adventure, and numerous new elements.Aland Island is a massive island located to the north of Obelia Gulf. In the midst of battling the immortal creatures known as Griegr, the red-haired adventurer Adol and the pirate princess Karja visit the island and encounter countless ruins on its unexplored lands.

What happened on this island…? An encounter with another "Mana user" leads Adol and his companions on an unknown adventure…

In addition to the exhilarating offensive and defensive "Cross Actions" between Adol and Karja, Ys X: Proud Nordics introduces new "Mana Actions" along with a vast map of Aland Island and exploration areas! There is also plenty of additional content, including new bosses, Mana Ride races, and arena battles where formidable foes await. Please look forward to a new Ys story, reborn as Ys X: Proud Nordics!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!