Yu-Gi-Oh! Cross Duel Is Currently Taking Pre-Registrations

Konami has officially opened up pre-registrations for Yu-Gi-Oh! Cross Duel, giving players a chance to sign up ahead of the game's release. In case you haven't had a chance to check this one out yet, this is a brand new four-player experience that you can do on mobile for both iOS and Android. It plays much how you would assume as you will face off against three other players, and you decide in which direction you want all of your attacks to go. The gameplay can go from overprotective and paranoid to insane and unpredictable at a moment's notice. You can read up more on the game below and find out more about the bonuses for those who pre-register, which you can do at the link above.

Delivering a dynamic, fresh style of card battling, Yu-Gi-Oh! Cross Duel is a brand-new Yu-Gi-Oh! experience for up to four players. Featuring single-player, four-player versus and four-player co-op modes, Yu-Gi-Oh! Cross Duel offers something for everyone, whether they're a Yu-Gi-Oh! veteran or a newcomer. To mark the opening of pre-registration, KONAMI is offering special in-game rewards based on the number of people who pre-register for Yu-Gi-Oh! Cross Duel. If 500,000 users have pre-registered for the game by the end of the pre-registration period, all Yu-Gi-Oh! Cross Duel users will at launch receive Gems that will unlock 10 draws in the Card Gacha. In Yu-Gi-Oh! Cross Duel, players can take on four-player Duels and duke it out in real-time against Duelists from around the world. The game includes: Three modes including four-player versus, four-player co-op and single-player Dueling.

A new style of Dueling that's highly intuitive, even for newcomers to the Yu-Gi-Oh! series.

Characters from seven Yu-Gi-Oh! animated series to partner with and face off against.

Incredible 3D rendering of Yu-Gi-Oh! monsters in awe-inspiring Summoning scenes.

Monster customization that lets you unlock new Skills and assign them to your cards.

Build and customize your Decks in a flash automatically with innovative new functionality.