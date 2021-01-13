Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links Celebrates Fourth Anniversary With Events

Posted on | by Gavin Sheehan | Comments

Konami is celebrating the fourth anniversary of Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links with some special in-game events for you to try. The game has been going strong on mobile devices and now the team is looking to celebrate the latest anniversary with a bunch of new events and campaigns for you to enjoy. Some of them won't be going on long as you'll only have a few weeks to enjoy them while others will be going on for an entire year as a way to keep the challenges going. You can read about them all below

Celebrate four years of Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links with a ton of new stuff, courtesy of Konami.
Celebrate four years of Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links with a ton of new stuff, courtesy of Konami.

By logging-in between January 12th, 2021 – January 11th, 2022, Duelists will obtain two cards from the new Legend Foil Rarity variety; the Blue-Eyes Alternative White Dragon card and Blue-Eyes White Dragon (movie ver.) card. Duelists will also receive 1,000 Gems, a Skill Ticket (for any character that was added to the game prior to December 15th, 2020) and Game Mat and Card Sleeves. Finally, Konami will be running a 'New Week & End of Week' giveaway campaign! During the campaign period, January 3rd – February 1st, Duelists can log-in to earn Four UR Tickets – one given away at the beginning of every week, and 400 Gems – 80 given away at the end of every week. In addition to these campaigns, a new Blue-Eyes-themed Structure Deck EX is available now. Plus, Gems are 50% off for 1st Main BOX through 17th Mini BOX – with no purchase limit.

During the campaign period, January 12th – December 31st, users who log-in can earn the following Card Tickets in the following order (one at a time and once per day):

  • Day One – UR Ticket (Prismatic)
  • Day Two – UR Dream Ticket (Glossy)
  • Day Three – SR Ticket (Prismatic)
  • Day Four – SR Dream Ticket (Glossy)
  • Day Five – UR Ticket (Glossy)
  • Day Six – SR Ticket (Glossy)
  • Day Seven – UR Ticket (Normal)
  • Day Eight – SR Ticket (Normal)

About Gavin Sheehan

Gavin is the current Games Editor for Bleeding Cool. He has been a lifelong geek who can chat with you about comics, television, video games, and even pro wrestling. He can also teach you how to play Star Trek chess, be your Mercy on Overwatch, recommend random cool music, and goes rogue in D&D. He also enjoys hundreds of other geeky things that can't be covered in a single paragraph. Follow @TheGavinSheehan on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Vero, for random pictures and musings.

twitter   facebook square   instagram   envelope  