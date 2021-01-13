Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links Celebrates Fourth Anniversary With Events

Konami is celebrating the fourth anniversary of Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links with some special in-game events for you to try. The game has been going strong on mobile devices and now the team is looking to celebrate the latest anniversary with a bunch of new events and campaigns for you to enjoy. Some of them won't be going on long as you'll only have a few weeks to enjoy them while others will be going on for an entire year as a way to keep the challenges going. You can read about them all below

By logging-in between January 12th, 2021 – January 11th, 2022, Duelists will obtain two cards from the new Legend Foil Rarity variety; the Blue-Eyes Alternative White Dragon card and Blue-Eyes White Dragon (movie ver.) card. Duelists will also receive 1,000 Gems, a Skill Ticket (for any character that was added to the game prior to December 15th, 2020) and Game Mat and Card Sleeves. Finally, Konami will be running a 'New Week & End of Week' giveaway campaign! During the campaign period, January 3rd – February 1st, Duelists can log-in to earn Four UR Tickets – one given away at the beginning of every week, and 400 Gems – 80 given away at the end of every week. In addition to these campaigns, a new Blue-Eyes-themed Structure Deck EX is available now. Plus, Gems are 50% off for 1st Main BOX through 17th Mini BOX – with no purchase limit. During the campaign period, January 12th – December 31st, users who log-in can earn the following Card Tickets in the following order (one at a time and once per day): Day One – UR Ticket (Prismatic)

Day Two – UR Dream Ticket (Glossy)

Day Three – SR Ticket (Prismatic)

Day Four – SR Dream Ticket (Glossy)

Day Five – UR Ticket (Glossy)

Day Six – SR Ticket (Glossy)

Day Seven – UR Ticket (Normal)

Day Eight – SR Ticket (Normal)