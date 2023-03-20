Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links Receives Free Cards For The 25th Anniversary You can get some free cards from Konami in Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links as they celebrate the game's 25th anniversary.

Konami revealed more of their plans for the 25th anniversary of Yu-Gi-Oh! as they are releasing free cards for players in Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links. Basically, this is a chance for you to snag some classic cards and ass them to your collection, completely free! Al you have to do is log into the game and collect the bonuses that come up every day, as they are releasing some classics you'll want in your deck and library. We got more info on those cards below.

"During the Yu-Gi-Oh! Card Game's 25th Anniversary Campaign to acquire a bevy of birthday goodies. That includes stunning Prismatic Foil Rarity editions of fan-favorite cards Dark Magician Girl and Magic Cylinder. Starting today, all Duelists who log in during the campaign will receive these beloved cards featuring the famous magical apprentice and her trusty attack-negating Trap Card. Dark Magician Girl and Magic Cylinder star in the enchanting new Game Mat and Card Sleeves, also available to anyone who logs in during the celebrations. Here are all the log-in gifts Duelists can receive during the Yu-Gi-Oh! Card Game 25th Anniversary Campaign:"

1 Dark Magician Girl card (Prismatic)

1 Magic Cylinder card (Prismatic)

1 Character Unlock Ticket

A total of 1000 Gems

1 UR Dream Ticket (Normal Foil)

1 UR Ticket (Prismatic)

1 SR Ticket (Prismatic)

Game Mat and Card Sleeves with the Yu-Gi-Oh! Card Game 25th Anniversary Campaign design

"Take on Duelists around the world with Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links! Step into a world that crosses dimensions and connects all Duelists. In Duel World, any location transforms into a Duel Field where heated Duels unfold! Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links brings the popular game to life on mobile devices and on PC. Duelists can kindle the spirit of Yami Yugi, Jaden Yuki, Yusei Fudo, and other beloved characters from the Yu–Gi–Oh! franchise in competitive card battle action. Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links has now achieved 150 million downloads worldwide."