Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Organized Play Still Postponed Through June 2021

Konami issued a new statement today addressing the state of in-person organized play for Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG during the COVID-19 pandemic. Unfortunately, they have chosen to suspend it through the month of June since the pandemic is still an issue. It appears the company is taking it month-to-month to see where things stand and how long it takes the U.S. in general to pick up the pace in vaccinations. We can only assume when they do get back to doing tournaments in person, there will be a ton of guidelines, requirements, and restrictions. But for now, they're sticking with online play. Here's the full statement below.

Over the past year, Konami Digital Entertainment, Inc. has remained diligent about prioritizing the overall health and safety of our fan base, Official Tournament Store (OTS) owners and staff, and all business partners amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Although state, regional, and local openings are progressing daily, we believe it is in the best interests of our community to further extend the postponement of our Organized Play and in-store promotional events through at least June 30, 2021, unless the situation improves dramatically prior to that. In continued overall efforts of monitoring developments and updates related to the ongoing pandemic, we are specifically monitoring the current vaccination and new infection rates throughout the Americas. If areas within the Americas show signs of improvement – such as low case rates and/or high vaccination rates – we may begin to open up specific territories on a case-by-case basis. We will be sure to provide updates here as applicable.

In the interim, we encourage the community to continue participating in Remote Duel, our Organized Play initiative to run sanctioned tournaments using Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links, Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist, Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution, and the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game. We are excited to announce the addition of a Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links Main Event at the next Remote Duel Extravaganza scheduled for June 26-27, which will ultimately lead into a Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links Remote Duel Invitational. Additionally, the highly anticipated Remote Duel Yu-Gi-Oh! Championship Series (YCS) is scheduled for July 10-11. For more information on Remote Duel, please visit this website and subscribe to our official social media channels to get up-to-date news.