Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Reveals Battles of Legend: Monster Mayhem

The Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game has revealed more details on the next booster set called Battles of Legend: Monster Mayhem

Article Summary Discover adorable chibi monster variants in Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG's Battles of Legend: Monster Mayhem set.

Experience new emblazoned Ultra Rares with unique Dragonmaid, P.U.N.K., and Orcust themes.

Hunt Starlight Rares, now easier to find, like Quarter Century Secret Rares from previous years.

Boost Nekroz, Gem-Knight, and more decks with new and foil-upgraded cards in this 177-card set.

Konami has revealed new details for the next booster pack on the way for the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game as Battles of Legend: Monster Mayhem arrives this Summer. This set brings with it 10 chibi monsters for you to play with, along with some emblazoned Ultra Rares, the return of Starlight rares, and some other fun surprises. The set will contain 52 Secret Rares, 51 emblazoned Ultra Rares, and 74 other Ultra Rares (25 of which are also available as Starlight Rares). We have more details from the company about the booster below as they'll be released on June 13, 2025.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game – Battles of Legend: Monster Mayhem

Get your hands on 10 cute-as-a-button "chibi" variant arts of popular monsters. We've used the chibi art style on accessories before, but this is the first time it's been used on actual cards. And just to be clear, these aren't tokens; they're fully playable cards with game text! (Expect more chibi variant art cards in the future!) Also new in this set is the emblazoned Ultra Rares! Each pack of Battles of Legend: Monster Mayhem comes with a Dragonmaid, P.U.N.K., or Orcust-themed Ultra Rare card with a custom emblem for that theme, emblazoned right on the card's text box. Here's your chance to bling out these Decks with unprecedented style! There are 51 emblazoned cards total, including six brand-new cards (2 for each theme).

Okay, some people saw this one coming! But the surprise isn't that Starlight Rares are back – which they are – but that they're a lot easier to get! Last seen in 2023 as extremely hard to find cards, Starlight Rares will be in Battles of Legend: Monster Mayhem at about the same rate that you could find Quarter Century Secret Rares the last couple years. One thing you can always expect from a Battles of Legend set is new cards for your Decks, and always all foil. Battles of Legend: Monster Mayhem has new cards for Nekroz, Gem-Knight, Jurrac, Fabled, D/D, and Magistus Decks, plus a lot more. Also not a surprise, this massive 177-card set has plenty of old – and new! – favorites you might still be looking for (Primite Lordly Lode, anyone?), or wanting to grab as a foil upgrade (King of the Feral Imps has been most displeased by his apparent lack of sparkle).

