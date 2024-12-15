Posted in: Card Games, Games, Konami, Tabletop, Yu-Gi-Oh! | Tagged: Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game

Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Reveals New Details About Quarter Century Stampede

Konami has released a new set of details for the next Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game set, as Quarter Century Stampede arrives April 2025

Article Summary Konami unveils details for Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG set, Quarter Century Stampede, launching April 2025 for $6 per pack.

The set features 80+ tournament cards and a 200-card nostalgia pool with exclusive secret rares.

Top-voted favorites like Trap Dustshoot and Metamorphosis included in the nostalgia pool.

New variant art versions and favorites like Cyber Dragon Infinity join the core set's rarity pool.

Konami revealed new details for the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game's next anniversary set they'll release in 2025, as we have a greater idea of what's coming in the Quarter Century Stampede. This particular set will be the last chance for players to snag some all-time favorite cards, as both the Quarter Century Secret Rares and shining rarity cards will be gone forever. Using the same pack configuration as the Quarter Century Bonanza, you'll see a core set of more than 80 tournament-level cards, along with another 200-card nostalgia reprint pool and a guaranteed Luxury Secret Rare per pack. We have more info below as the set will arrive on April 11, 2025, selling for $6 a pack.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game – Quarter Century Stampede

Survey results are in and contain quite a few surprises! Thank you, Duelists, for voting! Every card has its fans, and over three thousand different cards had at least one Duelist voting for them to be included. There just isn't space in the set for everyone, alas. Of the Top 100 card finalists in the poll, about a third are already in Quarter Century Bonanza, which is available now.

Another third were cards we were already planning to include in the Quarter Century Stampede. And even though the poll was for the 200-card nostalgia set, lots of these cards were scheduled for the core set, available in multiple rarities, so we're going to keep them there in the core set. These include old favorites like Miscellaneousaurus, Xtra HERO Cross Crusader, and Cyber Dragon Infinity, plus lots of newer cards like Mulcharmy Fuwalos, Chamber Dragonmaid, and Salamangreat Raging Phoenix. Other top-voted cards, like the heavily demanded Trap Dustshoot and Metamorphosis, are headed straight to the nostalgia pool as planned.

As for the rest… Petit Moth!? Okay, it's going in the nostalgia pool! Along with other top finishers like Lovely Labyrinth of the Silver Castle and Master Peace, the True Dracoslaying King. All 200 nostalgia pool cards will be included 1 per pack in either Platinum Secret Rare or Quarter Century Secret Rare, just like in Quarter Century Bonanza. We'll be showing off more cards as we get closer to the set's release! The other four cards per pack, just like Quarter Century Bonanza, will be from the core set, which has some further additions this time. The primary core set of 80 cards will be available in all rarities (but no duplicate Quarter Century Secret Rares), just like before. However, we're also adding a bunch of brand-new variant art versions of existing cards to the core set's Quarter Century Secret Rare pool.

