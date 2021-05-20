Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Reveals New Packaged Designs With I:P Masquerena
Konami has released info on a new set of packaging for the Yu-Gi-Oh Trading Card Game with the I:P Masquerena design. As you might suspect, this is simply a new set to purchase with a game mat, card sleeves, 9-pocket portfolio, and card case, all with this new purple and gold design featuring the character. All of which will be available for purchase in hobby stores and online on November 5th, 2021. You can read more about all four items below.
- I:P Masquerena 9-Pocket Duelist Portfolio (MSRP: $9.99): The latest addition to the Duelist Portfolios showcases both versions of the iconic Monster Card I:P Masquerena! With the secure side-loading design, this 10-page portfolio has 9 pockets per page – by placing cards front-to-back, you can stage up to 180 of your prized cards. Along with an anti-slip feature to keep cards secure in the pockets, you'll be able to wow the crowd with your own Yu-Gi-Oh Trading Card Game I:P Masquerena 9-Pocket Duelist Portfolio!
- I:P Masquerena Card Sleeves (MSRP: $ 3.99 per pack): This new Card Case features both artworks of the competitive mainstay I:P Masquerena, giving Duelists everywhere a chance to enjoy her mysterious characteristics like never before! Large enough to hold a Duelist's Main Deck, Extra Deck and Side Deck, the Yu-Gi-Oh Trading Card Game I:P Masquerena Card Case is made of durable material, includes a card divider, and comes with a sturdy closure to ensure your cards will stay protected inside.
- I:P Masquerena Card Case (MSRP: $4.99): The Yu-Gi-Oh Trading Card Game I:P Masquerena Card Sleeves give Duelists a chance to dazzle in their next tournaments with all-new glossy, premium-quality tournament-legal sleeves! Each card sleeve features the variant art I:P Masquerena ready to ride into Duels, ready to protect your cards at all speeds of Dueling! Each pack contains 50 card sleeves specifically designed to meet tournament regulation standards for the Yu-Gi-Oh Trading Card Game.
- I:P Masquerena Game Mat (MSRP: $14.99): Fully geared and ready to ride, the Yu-Gi-Oh Trading Card Game I:P Masquerena Game Mat will allow Duelists to protect their fantastic card sleeves and Decks for hours of fun! Made with the highest quality materials, the I:P Masquerena Game Mat is the same size as the Game Mats used as prizing in various Konami-sanctioned events, so it is the perfect accessory to take Dueling to the next level! Duelists everywhere can now show off their cards on this new full-sized Game Mat!