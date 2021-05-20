Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Reveals New Packaged Designs With I:P Masquerena

Konami has released info on a new set of packaging for the Yu-Gi-Oh Trading Card Game with the I:P Masquerena design. As you might suspect, this is simply a new set to purchase with a game mat, card sleeves, 9-pocket portfolio, and card case, all with this new purple and gold design featuring the character. All of which will be available for purchase in hobby stores and online on November 5th, 2021. You can read more about all four items below.