Red Bull Announces First Major Street Fighter 6 Tournament Red Bull will be holding their next Red Bull Kumite in South Africa, as they present the firstmajor Street Fighter 6 tourney.

Red Bull revealed their next event will be one of the first major tournaments for Street Fighter 6 after the game launches in June. The event will be headed to South Africa where they will be holding a two-day tournament from July 1st-2nd, taking place at the University of Pretoria for a small audience of 1,000 spectators, sponsored by AGON by AOC as the official monitor partner. The event will invite 15 of the top players around the world, as well as a 16th to play their way in, all to compete for a slice of the €50k prize pool. We got more details of the event for you below.

"Red Bull Kumite South Africa will bring together 16 of the best Street Fighter competitors to battle live for the bragging rights of winning the first major Street Fighter 6 tournament, as well as a prize pool of €50,000! 15 players will be invited directly, with one additional player qualifying through a Last Chance Qualifier. This year's event will be held across the 1st and 2nd of July, with the main stage an enclosed cage where opponents will be locked in until a victor is found! 1,000 fans can attend the LAN finals, which will be streamed live directly from the University of Pretoria. Prospective players can sign up for their chance to participate in Red Bull Kumite South Africa. Fans from all over the world can attend the live finals in Pretoria to see some of the biggest names in the fighting game community come together to do battle. Tickets are on sale now."

"Originally held in Paris from 2015 to 2018, the prestigious competition was moved to Japan in 2019 as a nod to 'the spiritual home to Street Fighter'. In 2021, Red Bull Kumite took place in London and Las Vegas, before arriving in South Africa for 2023. In 2021, Red Bull Kumite London saw Nathan "Mister Crimson" Massol taking the crown, with a thrilling final against Derek "iDom" Ruffin. At Red Bull Kumite Las Vegas later in the year it was Benjamin "Problem X" Simon who took the win, with a closely fought final with Sim "NL" Gun. The event has joined forces with industry-leading partners to bring the very best hardware to competitors. Red Bull Kumite South Africa welcomes AGON by AOC, the global leader in gaming monitors, as the Official Monitor Partner for the event, bringing exceptional visual clarity and ultra-high refresh rates to competitors."