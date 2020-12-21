Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Reveals Spring Booster Set Ancient Guardians

Konami revealed a new booster pack on the way in Spring 20201 for Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG as we get a little info on Ancient Guardians. This is going to be a 60-card booster set that is designed to give a little more power to your decks without overpowering anyone you may face. It will focus on three new strategies, which you can read a little bit about below. The set will be divided up into 10 Ultra Rares, 15 Super Rares, and 35 Rares. With 15 cards in the set also available as Collector's Rares. Each booster pack will contain 7 cards with one Foil card per pack and 6 Rare cards per pack. The booster set will be released on April 30th, 2021, and will be sold at $4 per pack. We're not expecting to read to see more about tit until February at the earliest beyond what we have here.

Ancient Guardians unearths powerful new monsters in Spring 2021! This 60-card booster set introduces 3 brand-new strategies along with older cards that enhance them. As in Toon Chaos and Genesis Impact, 15 cards from the set will also be available as Collector's Rares, and these will include a mix of new cards and older favorites. A new Graveyard-based strategy rises to the occasion! Ancient Guardians will also include hard-to-find older cards to help make your Graveyard rain with monsters so you can pit them against your opponent. Pendulum Summon and compose a brand-new harmony! Pay close attention to the Pendulum Scales of your monsters and maximize your Pendulum Summons. Ancient Guardians will also include classic cards for Pendulum strategies like Luster Pendulum, the Dracoslayer and Ignister Prominence, the Blasting Dracoslayer. Finally, a new theme with a spin on Synchro Summoning so cool it'll send a chill down your opponent's spine!